Saturday, Aug 06, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home National

Sixteen New Cases Take Covid-19 Tally Of Andamans To 10,480

The administration has conducted over 7.65 lakh sample tests for COVID-19 so far, and the positivity rate stood at 1.37 per cent, the official said.

undefined
Sixteen New Cases Take Covid-19 Tally Of Andamans To 10,480

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 06 Aug 2022 5:01 pm

Andaman and Nicobar Islands reported 16 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, which took the tally to 10,480, a health department official said on Saturday.

One fresh patient has travel history, while fifteen infections were detected during contact tracing, he said. The Union Territory now has 41 active patients, and all of them are undergoing home quarantine.

Ten people recuperated from the disease on Friday, taking the total number of recoveries in the archipelago to 10,310. The death toll remained at 129 as no new fatality due to the infection was reported in the last 24 hours, the official said.

Related stories

Centre Urges For Caution Amid Covid-19 Spike In Delhi, 6 Other States

Covid-19 India: India Logs 19,400 Fresh Infections, Active Caseload Dips To 1,34,793

Karnataka CM Tests Covid Positive

The administration has conducted over 7.65 lakh sample tests for COVID-19 so far, and the positivity rate stood at 1.37 per cent, the official said.

-With PTI Input

Tags

National Active Covid Cases COVID-19 Covid Deaths COVID Restrictions Andaman & Nicobar
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Commonwealth Games 2022, Day 7 Highlights: Sudhir Wins Para-Powerlifting Gold; Murali Sreeshankar Bags Long Jump Silver

Commonwealth Games 2022, Day 7 Highlights: Sudhir Wins Para-Powerlifting Gold; Murali Sreeshankar Bags Long Jump Silver

Commonwealth Games 2022, Day 5 Highlights: Heartbreak For PV Sindhu And Co; Gold Medals For Lawn Bowls, Table Tennis Stars

Commonwealth Games 2022, Day 5 Highlights: Heartbreak For PV Sindhu And Co; Gold Medals For Lawn Bowls, Table Tennis Stars