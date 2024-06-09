National

Six Army Soldiers Killed In Terrorist Attack In Pak: Police

At least six Pakistan Army soldiers, including a Captain, lost their lives in a terrorist attack in the country's restive Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province on Sunday, police said.

The incident happened when the convoy of the security personnel was heading towards Kachi Qamar, Sarband Post Lakki Marwat in the province and came under attack of the terrorists. First they blasted an IED and later opened fire on the convoy.

"A total of six soldiers, including a Captain, were killed in the attack. The terrorists blasted an IED and later opened fire on the convoy," police said.

According to the security officials, Lakki Marwat is a hot bed of the Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan terrorists. After the blast, troops moved to the site and conducted a search operations.

