National

Siliguri Court Sentences Man To Death For Minor's Rape Amid Protests In Bengal For RG Kar Tragedy | Recent Verdicts

This judgement comes at a time when massive protests are taking place in Bengal and across India demanding justice for the rape and murder of a trainee doctor in Kolkata's RG Kar Medical College and Hospital.

death sentence for rape cases in India
death sentence for rape cases in India
info_icon

A court in Siliguri, West Bengal on Saturday sentenced MD Abbas to death for the rape and murder of a minor girl. The crime occurred on August 21, 2023, when the girl was brutally raped and murdered on her way to school in an abandoned area under Matigara Police Station's jurisdiction.

This judgement comes at a time when massive protests are taking place in Bengal and across India demanding justice for the rape and murder of a trainee doctor in Kolkata's RG Kar Medical College and Hospital.

Several people including the Bengal government led by CM Mamata Banerjee have spoken about capital punishment for the accused in the crime.

Banerjee's cabinet also passed the 'Aparajita Woman and Child Bill (West Bengal Criminal Laws and Amendment) Bill 2024' or the 'Anti-Rape Bill' which also proposed the Death penalty for rape convicts if victim dies or is in a vegetative state.

West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee at state Assembly as she speaks about Anti-Rape Bill - PTI
West Bengal Assembly Passes Anti-Rape Bill | What It Proposes

BY Outlook Web Desk

Siliguri Rape Case And Death Sentence

The additional district and sessions judge, Anita Mehrotra Mathur, delivered the verdict after considering testimony from 33 witnesses and the prosecution's arguments.

MD Abbas was convicted under Section 302 for murder and Section 6 of the POCSO Act for offenses against children.

The police quickly nabbed Abbas, arresting him within six hours of the crime.

Special public prosecutor Bivas Chatterjee told ANI, "On the last occasion, we pleaded for the death sentence because three sections on which the punishment was proved among the other sections carries a maximum punishment. So last day I had a one-and-a-half hour hearing on this point trying to project this case as one of the rarest of the rare cases."

Other Rape & Murder Cases Where Death Sentence Was Given

1. Nirbhaya Rape Case - Four men namely Akshay Thakur, Vinay Sharma, Pawan Gupta, and Mukesh Singh were executed by hanging in Delhi's Tihar Jail in 2020 for the 2012 gang rape and murder of a student in the national capital.

The victim, a 23-year-old physiotherapy student named 'Nirbhaya' by the media, was brutally raped and murdered on a bus, leading to widespread outrage and new anti-rape laws. Six people were initially arrested; one, Ram Singh, died by suicide in jail, and a juvenile offender was released in 2015 after serving the maximum three-year term for minors.

2. Kerala Rape Case - The Kerala High Court in May 2024, upheld the death sentence for Muhammed Ameer ul-Islam, the sole convict in the 2016 rape and murder of a 30-year-old law student in Ernakulam district.

The 22-year-old migrant laborer from Assam had broken into the victim's home near Perumbavoor on April 28, 2016.

The law student, who lived with her mother, was found dead in her residence after being raped and brutally attacked with sharp-edged weapons. The trial court's death sentence was confirmed by the high court that led to the death sentence.

Two men Sentenced to death for raping and burning alive minor girl | - File Photo
Rajasthan: Two Brothers Sentenced To Death By Rajasthan Court For Raping, Burning Alive Minor Girl

BY Outlook Web Desk

3. Gurugram Minor Rape Case - A 28-year-old man was sentenced to death by a sessions court in February, 2024 for the rape and murder of a three-year-old girl.

The crime was committed on November 11, 2018, in Gurugram, where the man abducted the girl while she was leaving a temple event.

The special fast-track court, led by Additional Sessions Judge Shashi Chauhan, found him guilty on February 3. He was sentenced under Section 376AB for raping a minor and Section 302 for murder, and was also fined ₹25,000.

4. Nagpur Rape Case - A sessions court in Nagpur, Maharashtra in June 2024 sentenced Sanjay Puri to death on three counts for the abduction, rape, and murder of a five-year-old girl in 2019.

This marked the first instance in Maharashtra where a court has issued three death sentences in one case. Additional Sessions Judge S.R. Padwal convicted Puri under Sections 302 and 376AB of the IPC and Section 6 of the POCSO Act.

The child was reported missing on December 7, 2019, and her body was found the next day. She had been sexually assaulted and killed with a boulder. Puri was quickly identified as the perpetrator. The court also imposed a Rs15,000 fine and directed assistance for the victim's parents in applying for compensation.

null - null
Sentenced To Death

BY Lola Nayar

5. Punjab Rape Case - The Punjab and Haryana High Court in February, 2024 converted a 53-year-old man's death sentence to life imprisonment for raping his 12-year-old daughter, but underscored the seriousness of the crime.

The case, which involved assaulting his wife and threatening his daughter, was initially sentenced to death by a fast-track court in Sirsa in November 2022, labeled a "rarest of rare" case.

On appeal, the High Court, led by Justices G.S. Sandhawalia and Lapita Banerji, acknowledged the convict's marginalized background and lack of prior offenses, deciding that life imprisonment under Section 6 of the POCSO Act was more appropriate. While recognizing the horrific nature of the crime, the court refused to show leniency based solely on the convict's family situation and upheld the trial court's decision, emphasizing the absence of evidence in favor of the convict.

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. Moeen Ali Retires: England All-Rounder Calls Time On His International Career
  2. SCO Vs AUS, 3rd T20I: Cameron Green Stars As Australia Sweep Series Against Scotland In Edinburgh - In Pics
  3. Happy Birthday Shubman Gill
  4. Afghanistan Vs New Zealand One-Off Test Live Streaming: Date, Time, Venue, And Other Details
  5. SCO Vs AUS, 3rd T20I: Australia Ease To Series Sweep Of Scotland
Football News
  1. IRL Vs ENG: Three Lions Ease To A Comfortable Win - In Pics
  2. Stimac Vs AIFF: Ex-IND Team Coach Set To Receive His Settlement Dues - Report
  3. Portugal Boss Roberto Martinez: Cristiano Ronaldo's 900 Goals An Inspiration For Future Generations
  4. Rodri 'Will Have To Start Playing', Says Spain Boss Luis De La Fuente
  5. Carlo Ancelotti To Continue Coaching 'Until The Fire Dies Down'
Tennis News
  1. ENG Vs SL, 3rd Test Day 2 In Pics: De Silva, Mendis Lead Sri Lanka Revival
  2. US Open: Sabalenka Lands Her Third Grand Slam - In Pics
  3. US Open: Aryna Sabalenka Topples Jessica Pegula In Flushing Meadows Thriller
  4. US Open 2024 Women's Singles Final Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch Jessica Pegula Vs Aryna Sabalenka
  5. US Open 2024: Semi-Finalist Jack Draper Feels He Belongs At Highest Level
Hockey News
  1. Asian Champions Trophy 2024 Live Streaming: Where To Watch, Schedule, Timings - All You Need To Know
  2. Asian Champions Trophy 2024 Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch India Vs China On TV And Online
  3. Asian Champions Trophy Preview: India Look to Start Fresh After Olympic Bronze, Eye Title Defence
  4. Harmanpreet Singh Wants India To Move On From Olympic Bronze And Retain Asian Champions Trophy
  5. NHL Player Johnny Gaudreau Killed In Road Accident In New Jersey, Brother Matthew Also Dies

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Magadh Express Train Derails In Bihar | A Look At Recent Train Derailment Incidents
  2. After Russia, Italy Turns To India To 'Resolve' Russia-Ukraine Conflict| Understanding New Delhi's Stance
  3. Kolkata Rape & Murder: CBI Alleges Sandip Ghosh Of Operating Criminal Nexus, Secretly Hiring Staff At RG Kar | Top Points
  4. Deep Dive | Episode 17 | Uttar Pradesh Social Media Policy
  5. Hundreds Of Prisoners In Limbo As Rajasthan Govt Allots Open Jail Land To Hospital
Entertainment News
  1. “Seeing Hope Beyond Despair”: Kavitha Lankesh Pays A Fiery Tribute To Her Sister In Gauri
  2. Vaazhai Review: Mari Selvaraj’s Devastating Drama Is Half-Undone By Its Strained Beauty
  3. #MeToo Row In Mollywood: Mukesh, Edavela Babu Get Anticipatory Bail In Sexual Assault Case
  4. Sector 36 Trailer: Vikrant Massey Departs From His Image In A Gripping Thriller
  5. The Rise Of Bollywood's Vacant, Convenient, And Tacky 'Political Film' Since 2014
US News
  1. US: Days After Georgia School Shooting, 5 Injured In Shooting At Kentucky I-75 Highway | Demand For Gun Control Grows
  2. Trump's Sentence In Hush Money Case Delayed Until After Presidential Elections | Explained
  3. 2024 US Presidential Election: Key Endorsements, Debate Controversies, And Campaign Strategies | Latest Updates
  4. How Trevi Fountain Coins Help Fund Rome’s Social Initiatives
  5. Is TikTok’s ‘Soda Loading’ Worth The Hype? Here’s What Experts Say
World News
  1. UK, Ireland See 'Moment Of Reset' After Years Of Tensions Caused By Brexit | Revisiting Britain's Exit From EU
  2. Typhoon Yagi Leaves Trail Of Death & Destruction In China, Vietnam | Top Points
  3. US: Days After Georgia School Shooting, 5 Injured In Shooting At Kentucky I-75 Highway | Demand For Gun Control Grows
  4. Will The 'God Of Chaos' Asteroid Hit Earth? New Study Reveals Shocking Possibility | Explained
  5. China Ends International Adoption Program, Leaving Hundreds Of US Families In Limbo | Here's Why
Latest Stories
  1. Blast Injures 3 In Himachal Factory, Protest Over Lack Of Safety | Technical Faults Continue To Affect Workers Across States
  2. Paris Paralympics 2024: Google Doodle Celebrates Equestrian Sport At The Games
  3. Paris Paralympics, Day 10 Highlights: Navdeep Singh Wins Gold, Simran Settles For Bronze - India’s Medal Count Reaches 29
  4. Ganesh Chaturthi 2024: Date, Shubh Muhurat And Astrological Significance Of The Festival
  5. Ganesh Chaturthi 2024: Know All The Rituals And Essential Puja Samagri For Ganeshotsav
  6. Ganesh Chaturthi 2024: How Is It Celebrated Across India
  7. Weekly Horoscope For September 8th To September 14th: Read Astrological Predictions For All Zodiac Signs
  8. Today's Horoscope For September 7, 2024: Explore Astrological Insights For All Zodiac Signs