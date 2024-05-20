Rajasthan: Two Brothers Sentenced To Death By Rajasthan Court For Raping, Burning Alive Minor Girl

A POCSO court in Rajasthan's Bhilwara district on Monday, awarded the death penalty to two men for the rape and murder of a 14-year-old girl last year.
Kalu and Kanha, two brothers, were convicted on Saturday for the crime, which took place in August 2022. The girl had gone missing while grazing cattle and was later found to have been raped and burned alive in a coal furnace.
Special Public Prosecutor Mahaveer Singh Kishnawat announced the sentencing, stating, "Kalu and Kanha were awarded death penalty by the court."
Seven others accused of destroying evidence were acquitted by the court, a decision that Kishnawat plans to challenge in the high court.
(More details will be added)