West Bengal Assembly Passes Anti-Rape Bill | What Are The Key Features

This anti-rape bill comes after a series of protests in the state demanding justice for the brutal rape and murder of 31-year-old trainee doctor in the RG Kar Medical College and Hospital in Kolkata. Only one person have been arrested in the rape case investigation, while the then principal of the medical college Sandip Ghosh was arrested on September 2 along with three others in a separate case related to financial irregularities going on in the hospital before Ghosh resigned last month.