Sunday, May 15, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home National

SII Seeks Govt's Nod To Manufacture, Stockpile qHPV Vaccine Against Cervical Cancer

"We are ready to manufacture and stockpile qHPV at our own risk in view of early availability of this life-saving vaccine for the citizens of our country," said Prakash Kumar Singh.

SII Seeks Govt's Nod To Manufacture, Stockpile qHPV Vaccine Against Cervical Cancer
Serum Institute of India PTI

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 15 May 2022 5:51 pm

The Serum Institute of India has sought the government's permission to manufacture and stockpile indigenously developed Quadrivalent Human Papillomavirus (qHPV) vaccine against cervical cancer after the completion of the phase 2/3 clinical trials to ensure its early availability in the country, official sources said on Sunday.

The firm will soon seek market authorisation as well as a manufacturing licence from the Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI) for the vaccine, they said.

In a letter to the Union health ministry, Prakash Kumar Singh, director of Government and Regulatory Affairs at SII, is learnt to have said that the manufacturing of qHPV takes five-six months.

Related stories

Haryana Police Warns People About Fake Electricity Bill Messages

Country Has Constraints In Availability Of Domestic Coal: Coal Ministry

Congress' Connection With People 'Broken', We Have To Re-Establish It: Rahul Gandhi

"We are ready to manufacture and stockpile qHPV at our own risk in view of early availability of this life-saving vaccine for the citizens of our country," an official source quoted Singh as having said in the letter.

The application mentions that every year, lakhs of women are diagnosed with cervical cancer and the death ratio is also very high. In India, cervical cancer ranks as the second most frequent cancer among women in the 15-44 age group.

"Currently, our country is fully dependent only on foreign manufacturers for vaccine against cervical cancer and the citizens of our country are bound to buy these vaccines at a very high price.

"We have been working for more than five years under the leadership of our CEO Adar C Poonawalla for making available indigenous world-class vaccine against cervical cancer i.e. Quadrivalent Human Papillomavirus vaccine," Singh is learnt to have said in his letter.

"In line with the clarion call of our Prime Minister Narendra Modi (for) 'Making in India for the World' and 'Affordable Vaccines for All', we assure you that this year our qHPV vaccine will be available for the people of our country and the world at large," he said.

An official source aware of the development said if the government approves the SII's proposal, then it will save a significant amount of time to include the indigenously developed qHPV in the Universal Immunisation Programme.

Tags

National Serum Institute Of India SII Vaccine Makers Vaccine Cervical Cancer Make In India Government Of India Serum Institute
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Magadh Express To Delhi University

Magadh Express To Delhi University

Andrew Symonds, Former Australia Cricketer, Dies In Car Crash - In Pics

Andrew Symonds, Former Australia Cricketer, Dies In Car Crash - In Pics