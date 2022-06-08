Wednesday, Jun 08, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home National

SII Seeks From DCGI Market Authorisation For India's First qHPV Vaccine Against Cervical Cancer

In the application, Singh mentioned that every year lakhs of women are diagnosed with cervical cancer as well as few other cancers and death ratio is also very high. Cervical cancer in India ranks as the second-most frequent cancer among women between 15 and 44 years of age.

SII Seeks From DCGI Market Authorisation For India's First qHPV Vaccine Against Cervical Cancer
SII seeking market authorisation after successful trial of the vaccine. Pixabay

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 08 Jun 2022 8:18 pm

Serum Institute of India (SII) has applied to the country's drug regulator seeking market authorisation to manufacture indigenously developed India's first Quadrivalent Human Papillomavirus vaccine (qHPV) against cervical cancer, official sources said on Wednesday.

The Pune-based firm has applied for market authorisation after completing the phase 2/3 clinical trial with support of the Department of Biotechnology to ensure its early availability in the country, they said.

Related stories

'Miracle': Indian-Origin Woman Nisha Varughese Healed Completely Of Cancer In New Drug Trial, All You Need To Know

In the application to the Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI), Prakash Kumar Singh, director (government and regulatory affairs) at SII, said the vaccine CERVAVAC has demonstrated robust antibody response that is nearly 1000 times higher than the baseline against all targeted HPV types and in all dose and age groups. 

The SII is also learnt to have made a presentation before the working group of HPV under the chairmanship of Dr NK Arora constituted separately by the NTAGI to review the data and usefulness of this vaccine on Wednesday, the sources said.

In the application, Singh mentioned that every year lakhs of women are diagnosed with cervical cancer as well as few other cancers and death ratio is also very high. Cervical cancer in India ranks as the second-most frequent cancer among women between 15 and 44 years of age.

"Also, it is noteworthy that presently our country is fully dependent on foreign manufacturers for the HPV vaccine. In line with the philosophy of our group & under leadership of our CEO, Dr Adar C Poonawalla, it has always been our endeavour to make available high quality 'Made in India' vaccines at affordable price for people of our country and world at large," Singh said in the application.

"Like many other indigenous life-saving vaccines, we are committed to make our country 'ATMANIRBHAR' for India's first indigenous life-saving qHPV vaccine also. This will fulfill the dream of our hon'ble Prime Minister Narendra Modi  'VOCAL FOR LOCAL' and 'MAKING IN INDIA FOR THE WORLD' and will ensure prevention of cancers caused by Human Papillomavirus (Type 6, 11, 16 & 18) vaccine recombinant," Singh is learnt to have said in the application.

(With PTI inputs)

Tags

National SII DCGI Market Authorisation India's First Indigenous Life-saving QHPV Vaccine Cervical Cancer Death Ratio Women Are Diagnosed
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Brazil Vs Argentina Friendly At MCG Stand Cancelled

Brazil Vs Argentina Friendly At MCG Stand Cancelled

Live Streaming Of Portugal Vs Czech Republic: Watch UEFA Nations League 2022-23, Group A2 Match Live

Live Streaming Of Portugal Vs Czech Republic: Watch UEFA Nations League 2022-23, Group A2 Match Live