Siddaramaiah Rejects "November Revolution", Asserts No Calls Made For Leadership Change

Siddaramaiah explicitly rejected the idea of a "November revolution," calling it a delusion with no basis in reality.
The CM asserted that no one has demanded a shift in leadership, reaffirming his role amid speculation involving DK Shivakumar.
The statement underscores efforts to quell internal party tensions and prioritize governance over political intrigue.
Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Wednesday dismissed talks of a so-called "November revolution" in state politics. Addressing reporters, he asserted that no one has called for a leadership change, quashing rumors that have been gaining traction amid reported tensions within the Congress party.
To a direct question on the "November revolution" – a term seemingly referring to potential power-sharing arrangements or a leadership overhaul possibly involving Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar – Siddaramaiah shot back, "There is no kranti (revolution), no branti (delusion)." He emphasized that such discussions are baseless and reiterated his position as the state's leader, stating he will continue to serve as CM.
The rumors have been fueled by recent political chatter, including speculation about a cabinet reshuffle or a rotational CM formula between Siddaramaiah and Shivakumar, who played key roles in the Congress's victory in the 2023 assembly elections. Shivakumar himself has previously shrugged off similar talks, attributing decisions to the party's high command in Delhi.
Siddaramaiah's comments come at a time when the Karnataka government is focusing on key initiatives, including efforts to secure UNESCO recognition for historical sites like Lakkundi. The CM's firm stance aims to put an end to distractions and maintain focus on governance amid ongoing challenges.