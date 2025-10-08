SIA Raids Multiple Locations in Kashmir to Bust JeM, LeT Sleeper Cell Module

Several suspects detained; incriminating material seized during searches across seven districts.

Outlook News Desk
  • The State Investigation Agency conducted raids at eight sites across Kashmir to dismantle a terror sleeper cell.

  • The case involves a module linked to banned groups Jaish-e-Mohammad and Lashkar-e-Taiba.

  • Officials said several suspects were detained, and materials promoting secessionist propaganda were seized.

As part of its efforts to crack down on a terrorist organisation's sleeper cell module, the State Investigation Agency (SIA) of the Jammu and Kashmir Police conducted searches at several locations throughout the valley on Wednesday, according to officials.

According to the officials, some suspects were taken into custody for interrogation during the raids.

The SIA conducted thorough searches at eight sites across seven districts in the Kashmir Valley, according to PTI.

They noted that the searches were carried out as part of the ongoing investigation into the Police Station CI/SIA Kashmir case FIR No. 01/2025.

PTI reported that the case involves a sleeper cell module that operates in the valley at the request of terrorist leaders from the banned terrorist groups Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) and Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT).

"The module is used for spreading secessionist propaganda, thereby radicalising and recruiting the youth into the terror fold," they said.

The search was carried out simultaneously in seven valley districts from the North, Central, and South Kashmir police areas.

"During the raids, substantial incriminating materials have been seized and the suspects have been rounded up for further questioning," the officials said.

They claimed that preliminary research had clearly shown these organisations' active participation in a terrorist plot to spread and advance anti-Indian narratives that sought to not only undermine India's sovereignty and territorial integrity but also to sow discontent, public unrest, and intercommunal hatred.

According to the officials, the searches demonstrate the SIA's persistent and unwavering attempts to destroy the entire module and target the core of the terror ecosystem.

