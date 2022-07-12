Tuesday, Jul 12, 2022
Short-Cut Politics Based On Populist Measures Can Destroy Nation: PM Narendra Modi

Addressing a rally of the BJP here after inaugurating and laying foundation stones of projects worth over Rs 16,800 crore, the PM said there is no alternative for hard work.

Updated: 12 Jul 2022 5:47 pm

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday cautioned against 'short-cut' politics based on populist measures, and said it can destroy a country. Addressing a rally of the BJP here after inaugurating and laying foundation stones of projects worth over Rs 16,800 crore, the PM said there is no alternative for hard work.

"The country faces a major challenge of short-cut politics, but it is a big truth that the country whose politics is based on short-cut can have short-circuit... It can destroy the country," Modi said.

“We have to take India to newer heights as it approaches 100 years of Independence by hard labour alone... it is very easy to get votes from people by taking populist measures, adopting shortcuts without thinking about far-reaching consequences,” the PM added. Modi also said India is land of faith and spirituality, and pilgrimages shaped “us as a better society and country”. 

(With PTI Inputs)

