Wednesday, Aug 31, 2022
Shops Selling Campaign Material Outside Samajwadi Party Office Razed In UP’s Lucknow

Uttar Pradesh: The officials said the makeshift shops on Vikramaditya Marg were illegal and their owners were sent notices several times in the last six months asking them to remove the structures.

A bulldozer in Jahangirpuri anti-encroachment drive
File photo of demolition drive. PTI Photo/Shahbaz Khan

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 31 Aug 2022 3:49 pm

The civic body in Uttar Pradesh’s Lucknow on Wednesday bulldozed shops mostly selling campaign material on the road outside the Samajwadi Party office.

According to the Lucknow Municipal Corporation officials, the makeshift shops on Vikramaditya Marg were illegal and their owners were sent notices several times in the last six months asking them to remove the structures.

"They were given time and an announcement was also made there earlier. On Wednesday, we razed the illegal structures with bulldozers," an official of the Lucknow civic body said.

On one side of the Vikramaditya Marg is the Samajwadi Party office and on the other side, there are bungalows of railway officers.

Officials said the shops on empty spaces in front of the bungalows affected the flow of traffic.

(With PTI inputs)
 

