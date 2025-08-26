On August 21, during a discussion in the assembly on the June 4 Chinnaswamy stadium stampede, Shivakumar recited a couple of lines of the prayer “Namaste Sada Vatsale...”. He later told reporters, “I'm not bigger than anyone, my life is there to give strength to everyone. I have stood by everyone in their difficulty, still I stand by them...as a loyal Congressman I don't want to hurt anyone's feelings... If you want an apology, yes. For all the Congressmen and many political party friends of INDIA bloc they may be hurt.”