Shivakumar Faces Congress Heat For Singing RSS Prayer, Says Ready To Apologise

Karnataka Deputy CM insists he is a “born Congressman” after criticism for reciting RSS prayer in assembly debate.

Outlook News Desk
Curated by: Saher Hiba Khan
Updated on:
D K Shivakumar Photo: PTI/CORR
Summary
  • Karnataka Deputy CM D K Shivakumar recited lines from the RSS prayer during a debate on the Chinnaswamy stadium stampede.

  • Criticised by Congress leaders, he said he was willing to apologise if anyone was offended.

  • Shivakumar reaffirmed loyalty to Congress and the Gandhi family, calling himself a “born Congressman.”

Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar on Tuesday said he was willing to apologise if anyone was hurt by his recital of the RSS prayer in the state assembly, while stressing his loyalty to the Congress party.

According to PTI, Shivakumar, who is also the Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee president, faced criticism from within his party after singing a few lines of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh prayer during a debate.

On August 21, during a discussion in the assembly on the June 4 Chinnaswamy stadium stampede, Shivakumar recited a couple of lines of the prayer “Namaste Sada Vatsale...”. He later told reporters, “I'm not bigger than anyone, my life is there to give strength to everyone. I have stood by everyone in their difficulty, still I stand by them...as a loyal Congressman I don't want to hurt anyone's feelings... If you want an apology, yes. For all the Congressmen and many political party friends of INDIA bloc they may be hurt.”

He added, “If you feel that I have done a mistake, which I have not done, I'm still ready to apologise.” Reported PTI, Shivakumar emphasised that his loyalty was not in doubt: “My loyalty to the Congress party and Gandhi family cannot be questioned by anyone. I'm a born Congressman, I will die as a Congressman.”

Senior Congress leader B K Hariprasad had on Monday questioned Shivakumar’s decision to sing the RSS prayer inside the assembly. PTI reported Hariprasad as saying, “We have no objection to Shivakumar reciting the prayer as the Deputy CM because a government belongs to all, including the RSS. If he said it as Congress president, he’ll have to apologise.”

According to PTI, Shivakumar maintained that his reference to the prayer in the assembly was only “passing”, but reiterated that he was prepared to apologise if it had caused offence.

(With inputs from PTI)

Published At:
