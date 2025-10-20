Shivakumar Asks BJP To Provide Proof Of Congress Fundraising Allegations For Bihar Polls

Deputy CM D K Shivakumar dismissed the claims, urging the BJP to provide evidence and warning against spreading falsehoods.

P
PTI
Updated on:
Updated on:
RSS anthem row DK shivakumar apology on rss Karnataka minister DK shivakumar
D K Shivakumar Photo: PTI/CORR
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  1. BJP leaders Jagadish Shettar and B Y Raghavendra alleged that Karnataka Ministers and officials were collecting funds for Congress ahead of the Bihar assembly elections.

  2. BJP accused the Congress government of turning Bihar poll fundraising into a “business,” claiming it has increased corruption in Karnataka.

With the opposition BJP alleging that Ministers and officials in the Karnataka government were tasked with collecting funds for the Congress party ahead of the upcoming Bihar assembly polls, Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar on Monday asked the saffron party to provide evidence to support their claims.

BJP MPs Jagadish Shettar and B Y Raghavanedra have alleged that the ruling Congress was involved in fundraising for the Bihar elections, a practice they claimed has led to increase in corruption in the state.

"If they have any evidence, let them release it. Let Raghavendra not become synonymous with lies. There are some leaders who do hit and run, let Raghavendra too not become the same," Shivakumar told reporters here.

The last day for filing nomination papers for the second and final phase of the elections is Monday. - | PTI; Representational image
Congress Announces Six More Candidates For Bihar Assembly Election 2025, Total Reaches 60

BY Outlook News Desk

He was responding to Raghavendra's claim that Ministers were using officials to raise funds for Bihar polls, and that practice has now become a "business" for the ruling Congress in Karnataka.

"All Ministers in the cabinet have been looting through officials to send the funds for Bihar polls, officials have been asked to collect money. After gathering money from transfers, now it is being done in the name of renewals. All Ministers are collecting money for the Bihar polls, it has become their main business," Raghavendra had told media in Shivamogga.

Related Content
Related Content

Jagadish Shettar, a former Chief Minister, had claimed that Chief Minister Siddaramaiah recently hosted a dinner meeting for his cabinet colleagues recently in connection with the Bihar polls.

Bihar Polls, REPRESENTATIONAL IMAGE| - null
RJD Fields 143 Candidates for Bihar Polls, Five to Face INDIA Bloc Allies

BY Outlook News Desk

"The CM had called each Minister separately during the dinner and had discussed with them, and depending upon the departments the Ministers hold and their strength and capacity, targets were fixed for them to collect money, to send it for Bihar polls," he alleged.

Noting that Karnataka is a key resource base for the Congress in the entire country, Shettar said the state government acts as an "ATM" for that party's high command.

"Why is corruption rampant? Why has commission increased? When asked, officials say that the money has to be sent to Bihar...." he added.

Bihar polls will be held over two phases on November 6 and 11. The votes will be counted on November 14.

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. Sri Lanka Vs Bangladesh Live Score, ICC Women's World Cup: BAN-W Send Back Big Fish Athapaththu | SL-W 73/2 (13)

  2. Pakistan Vs South Africa Live Score, 2nd Test Day 1: Shan Masood Holding Innings Together | PAK 200/3 (70)

  3. Afghanistan Vs Zimbabwe Live Score, One-Off Test Day 1: ZIM Bowlers On Fire In Harare | AFG 106/5 (24)

  4. New Zealand Vs England, 2nd T20I: ENG Beat NZ By 65 Runs, Take 1-0 Lead In Series

  5. Who Is Asif Afridi, 38-Year-Old Making Debut In Pakistan Vs South Africa, 2nd Test?

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Raducanu Ends 2025 Season Due To Illness, To Continue With Coach Roig

  2. Six Kings Slam: Sinner Relishing Semi-Final Clash With Djokovic After Beating Tsitsipas

  3. Naomi Osaka Battles Past Suzan Lamens To Reach Japan Open Quarter-Finals

  4. Naomi Osaka Vs Wakana Sonobe: Top Seed Launches Japan Open Campaign With Dominant Win

  5. Jessica Pegula Vs Coco Gauff, Wuhan Open 2025 Final: Gauff Seals Comfortable Win In All-American Clash

Badminton News

  1. French Open Badminton 2025 Preview: Satwik-Chirag Aim For Deep Run; Lakshya Faces Familiar Opponent

  2. BWF World Junior Championships 2025: Tanvi Sharma Ends India's 17 Year Wait With Silver Medal In Guwahati

  3. Denmark Open: Satwik-Chirag Exit After Semifinal Loss To Hoki-Kobayashi

  4. Lakshya Sen Vs Alex Lanier Highlights, Denmark Open 2025: Indian Shuttler Suffers Heavy Quarter-Final Defeat

  5. Satwik-Chirag Vs Ardianto-Hidayat Highlights, Denmark Open 2025: Indian Pair Win Tight Battle To Move To Semi-Final

Trending Stories

National News

  1. When Students Protests Are Criminalised

  2. GRAP 2 Restrictions Imposed In Delhi Ahead Of Diwali As AQI Nears ‘Very Poor’ Category

  3. A Century of Words: Women Writing History: Three Generations

  4. Banjara Activist Launches Indefinite Fast On Charpoy In Jalna For ST Status Demand

  5. Keshav Kunj: The Sangh’s Capital Stage For Its Next Century

Entertainment News

  1. Wake Up Dead Man Review | The New Impossible Murder With A Faithful Heart

  2. Bison Kaalamaadan Review | Defying The Usual Sports-Underdog Tale

  3. Smita Patil At 70 | Beautiful, Luminous, Graceful: Remembering Smita Through Her Songs

  4. Baahubali And The Perils Of Uncritically Defending Flawed Characters

  5. A Stitch in a Lifetime

US News

  1. Trump Again Claims He ‘Stopped Nuclear War’ Between India And Pakistan With Tariff Threat

  2. US Passport Drops Out Of Top 10 For First Time In 20 Years As Europe Leads Global Rankings

  3. Trump Claims Pakistan-Afghanistan Conflict Will Be An ‘Easy One’ To Solve

  4. Trump Says It's Too Early To Discuss Tomahawk Missiles In Talks with Zelenskyy

  5. Trump Says Gaza Hostages Should Be Released Monday Or Tuesday As Israeli Government Approves Peace Plan

World News

  1. The Enemy’s Enemy: How India Is Rebuilding Ties With Taliban-ruled Afghanistan

  2. Dogs Celebrated, Loyalties Honoured: Nepal’s Kukur Tihar Festival

  3. Israel Closes Rafah Border Amid US Warning Of Hamas Attack

  4. Pakistan’s Military Confirms 11 Personnel And 40 Civilian Deaths During Four Day Conflict

  5. Israel Conducts Air Strikes On Southern Gaza After Clashes With Hamas Fighters

Latest Stories

  1. Massive Fire Breaks Out At Dhaka Airport, All Flights Suspended

  2. Horoscope Today, October 18, 2025: Predictions for Gemini, Virgo, Pisces, and All Zodiac Signs

  3. Weekly Horoscope For October 19–25, 2025: Positive Shifts Await Aries, Taurus, and Pisces

  4. Judicial Inquiry Ordered Into Leh Violence: Ladakh CS Says Demand For Transparent Probe Fulfilled

  5. Dangal Actor Zaira Wasim Announces Her Wedding; Shares First Pics From The Nikaah

  6. International Legal Cooperation Now Integral To Judiciary, Says Justice Surya Kant

  7. Dude Vs Bison Box Office Collection Day 1: Pradeep Ranganathan's Rom-Com Powerbombs Dhruv Vikram's Sports Drama

  8. Pakistan Vs Afghanistan: ACB Boycotts Tri-Series After 3 Players Killed In Pakistani Airstrike