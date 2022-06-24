Friday, Jun 24, 2022
Sharad Pawar Meets Uddhav Thackeray Amid Maharashtra Political Crisis

Maharashtra Crisis: A day before, Ajit Pawar had said the NCP will do all it can to save Maha Vikas Aghadi(MVA)—the ruling alliance of the Shiv Sena, NCP and Congress.

NCP president Sharad Pawar.(File photo) File Photo

Updated: 24 Jun 2022 7:47 pm

NCP president Sharad Pawar on Friday evening met Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray at the latter's residence amid the political crisis caused by Sena leader Eknath Shinde's rebellion.

State NCP president Jayant Patil and Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar accompanied Pawar as he arrived at `Matoshree', Thackeray's private residence in Bandra area.

A day before, Ajit Pawar had said the NCP will do all it can to save the ruling alliance of the Sena, NCP and Congress.

Sharad Pawar had made it clear that the fate of the coalition government will be decided on the floor of the Maharashtra Assembly and not at a hotel in Guwahati where Shinde and his supporters are camping.

(With PTI inputs)
 

