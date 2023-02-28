Tuesday, Feb 28, 2023
Outlook.com
×
Outlook.com
×
Go Back to Outlook Business

Shah To Inaugurate New AR Complex In Mizoram On March 17

Home National

Shah To Inaugurate New AR Complex In Mizoram On March 17

In February 2019, the Union Home Ministry had directed the Assam Rifles to shift its battalion headquarters to Zokhawsang by May 31 of that year. 

Assam Rifles women soldiers march during the rehearsals for the upcoming Republic Day parade 2019 on a cold morning, at Rajpath, in New Delhi.
Amit Shah will inaugurate a new complex of Assam Rifles in Mizoram Photo by: Assam Rifles

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 28 Feb 2023 1:00 pm

Union Home Minister Amit Shah will inaugurate a new complex of Assam Rifles in Mizoram on March 17, Chief Minister Zoramthanga said on Tuesday. Shah will inaugurate the AR complex at Zokhawsang near Aizawl, the CM told reporters.

Relocation of the Assam Rifles camp from the heart of Aizawl to Zokhawsang, around 15 km from the city, was among the top agendas of ruling Mizo National Front (MNF) in the last assembly polls held in November 2018.

In February 2019, the Union Home Ministry had directed the Assam Rifles to shift its battalion headquarters to Zokhawsang by May 31 of that year. The country's oldest paramilitary force has two Assam Rifles bases in Zodin and Khatla in the heart of the city. The one at Zodin is being shifted to Zokhawsang.

Related stories

Arunachal Pradesh: 2 NSCN Rebels Surrender With Arms, Assam Rifles Cites Steep Downfall In Insurgency

Assam Rifles Top Officials Discuss Operational, Administrative Efficiency

PNB Signs MoU With Assam Rifles To Provide Banking Services

During a meeting with Amit Shah in November last year, Zoramthanga had informed the Union home minister that the delay in the relocation of the Assam Rifles camp was delaying infrastructural projects in the state capital.

Tags

National Shah Inaugurate New AR Complex Mizoram Assam Rifles Battalion Headquarters Zokhawsang
Advertisement

Watch More

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

False Allegations Levelled Against Me, Not Worried About Staying In Jail: Sisodia's Message To Delhiites

False Allegations Levelled Against Me, Not Worried About Staying In Jail: Sisodia's Message To Delhiites

Meghalaya Polls: Voting Begins For Assembly Elections, To Continue Till 4 PM

Meghalaya Polls: Voting Begins For Assembly Elections, To Continue Till 4 PM