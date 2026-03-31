Sexual Harassment Case Booked Against TVK’s Poonamallee Candidate R. Prakasam

Summary of this article
Prakasam, who also serves as TVK’s Tiruvallur South district secretary, has denied the allegations, calling them “false” and claiming the complaint was filed at the instigation of DMK members due to his political rise.
The development has triggered political controversy in Tamil Nadu ahead of the Assembly elections, coming shortly after TVK leader Vijay announced the party’s candidate list.
The complainant reportedly raised the issue with TVK leadership earlier but no action was taken at that time; police are now verifying the claims.
Tamil Nadu Police have booked a case against R. Prakasam (also known as Prakash or Kutty), the Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) candidate contesting from the Poonamallee Assembly constituency, following allegations of sexual harassment by a woman party functionary.
According to police sources, the complainant, who is associated with TVK, has alleged that Prakasam sexually harassed her around six months ago during a wedding event of a party executive. She has also claimed that she faced threats afterwards. A case has been registered under relevant sections, including Section 6, and an investigation is underway in Tiruvallur district.
Prakasam, who serves as TVK’s Tiruvallur South district secretary, has strongly denied the charges. In a statement, he described the complaint as “false” and alleged it was filed at the instigation of Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) members who are unable to tolerate his political growth. He asserted that he would face the case legally and expressed confidence in winning the Poonamallee seat.
The incident has sparked political controversy in the state, emerging just days after TVK leader and actor Vijay released the party’s candidate list for the upcoming Tamil Nadu Assembly elections, naming Prakasam as the nominee from Poonamallee. The complainant is said to have earlier brought the matter to the attention of the party leadership without any immediate action being taken.
TVK is yet to issue an official statement on the matter. Police have confirmed that the allegations are under verification. The case has drawn attention as Tamil Nadu heads into a politically charged election season, with questions being raised over candidate selection and internal party discipline.