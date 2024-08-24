National

Services On Delhi Metro's Red Line Delayed After 'Attempted Cable Theft': DMRC

The Red Line connects Rithala in Delhi to New Bus Adda in Ghaziabad, Uttar Pradesh.

The restoration work is planned for after the last service, an official said. | Photo: Representational Image
Services between the Shahdara and Dilshad Garden stations on Delhi Metro's Red Line are delayed due to an "attempted cable theft" in the early hours on Saturday, the DMRC said.

"Delay in services between Shahdara and Dilshad Garden. Normal service on all other lines," the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) said in a post on X.

Services are running at a restricted speed of 25 kilometres per hour between the two stations from the start of service due to a case of attempted cable theft on this section in the early hours, causing damage to signalling cables, said the DMRC's principal executive director (corporate communications) Anuj Dayal.

Since undertaking repairs during service hours would have resulted in stopping operations in the affected section, it was decided that trains would be run at a restricted speed between the Dilshad Garden and Shahdara stations during the day to avoid inconveniencing passengers, he added.

The restoration work is planned for after the last service. Access to the track will be provided to replace the cables damaged during the attempted theft, Dayal said.

Replacement of cables is a time-taking process that requires full access to the track without any train movement, he added.

The passengers are being informed regularly through announcements at stations and inside the trains during this period. Updates are also being provided through social media, he further said.

