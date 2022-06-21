Tuesday, Jun 21, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home National

Services Delayed On Section Of Delhi Metro's Yellow Line Due To Tech Snag

Because of some issue with the OHE (overhead equipment), services were delayed on a section of the Delhi Metro's Yellow line.

Services Delayed On Section Of Delhi Metro's Yellow Line Due To Tech Snag
Delhi Metro (Representational Image) File Photo

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 21 Jun 2022 2:17 pm

New Delhi, Jun 21 (PTI) Services were delayed on a section of the Delhi Metro's Yellow line due to a technical issue, sources said.

There was some issue with the OHE (overhead equipment), they said.

Yellow Line connect Samyapur Badli in Delhi and HUDA City Centre in Gurugram.

The DMRC also tweeted to alert commuters.

Related stories

Delhi Metro Penalised Over 500 Riders In June First Week For Breach Of Covid Norms, Other Violations

Technical Glitch Delays Services On 3 Delhi Metro Lines

Restrictions Lifted: Delhi Metro To Allow Standing Passengers From Monday

"Yellow Line Update Delay in services between Samaypur Badli and Vishwavidyalaya. Normal service on all other lines," it tweeted.

More details were awaited from the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation.

Tags

National Samaypur Badli Vishwavidyalaya Delhi Metro Corporation Yellow Line Services Technical Issues Commuters Gurugram
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

'The Grammar Of Anarchy'

'The Grammar Of Anarchy'

Nirmala Sitharaman To Meet PSBs' Heads On Monday; May Urge Them For Credit Growth 

Nirmala Sitharaman To Meet PSBs' Heads On Monday; May Urge Them For Credit Growth 