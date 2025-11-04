Security Forces Dismantle Maoist Arms Factory In Sukma, Recover 17 Weapons

District Reserve Guard (DRG) team destroyed a Maoist weapons facility in Sukma's Gomguda forest on Nov 3, 2025, recovering 17 firearms including a Barrel Grenade Rocket Launcher, six BGLs, six 12-bore rifles, three single-shot rifles, and one pistol.
Security forces have destroyed a weapons manufacturing facility of Maoists located in dense forest in Chhattisgarh's Sukma district, and seized 17 firearms along with a huge cache of equipment used in production, a police official said on Tuesday.
A team of the District Reserve Guard (DRG) on Monday recovered 17 weapons, including a Barrel Grenade Rocket Launcher, six Barrel Grenade Launchers (BGLs), six 12-bore rifles, three single-shot rifles, and one country-made pistol after busting the makeshift factory in the Gomguda forest area.
The seizure includes two 12-bore rifle barrels, 2 single-shot rifle barrels, one large hand-drill machine, 17 bench vises, three BGL barrels, two BGL body covers, electric wire, iron pipes, and other materials used in manufacturing firearms.