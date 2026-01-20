Scars Of 17 Years Will Remain: Aparna Purohit On Lt Col Purohit's Imprisonment In 2008 Malegaon Case

The legal journey stretched from 2008 to 2025. Bail petitions were filed in the Supreme Court as early as 2011; it took seven years for my plea to even be heard. The case was transferred from the ATS to the National Investigation Agency (NIA) in 2011. One of the lawyers who had earlier represented NIA once told me: “Ma’am, you came for every hearing but we were told not to list this matter.” Things started moving only in 2014. I attended almost every hearing, travelling back and forth, clinging to the hope that the truth would eventually emerge. It did. The army officers who gave their testimonies denied any involvement of Prasad. The police officers could not answer why they arrested him. I remember they kept saying they arrested him because they were told to. Prasad remained in custody in the Taloja Central Jail as an undertrial for nearly nine years, until he was granted bail by the Supreme Court in 2017–2018.