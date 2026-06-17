SC Seeks Delhi Police's Reply on Bail Pleas of Two Alleged Indian Mujhaideen Operatives

The bench said, “What reasoned order? The judgement referred to is pending for reference. What are you saying? The K A Najeeb case will apply with all force here, subject to the way it has been interpreted in the Gulfisha Fathima case. You will have to file a counter.” The K A Najeeb case of 2021 recognised long delay in trial as a ground for bail in cases under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, overriding the statutory restrictions on bail under Section 43D(5) of the Act.