Manipur Home Minister Holds Security Review Meeting with CRPF Chief

In a post on X, Konthoujam said, "It was a pleasure to meet Gyanendra Pratap Singh, DG CRPF, along with Vitul Kumar, SDG (Ops), Raja Shrivastava, SDG (NEZ), R.N. Das, IGP (Manipur & Nagaland Sector), and S.K. Singh, DIG, SSO to DG, CRPF." The minister said they "held a productive discussion on the prevailing security situation in Manipur" and reaffirmed their "shared commitment to strengthening coordination, enhancing operational preparedness, and ensuring lasting peace and security in the state." He also appreciated the dedication and invaluable service of the CRPF in safeguarding the nation and protecting the people of Manipur.