SC Seeks Centre’s Response On Plea Against Cutting Of Trees To Lay Pipelines In Maharashtra

A bench headed by Chief Justice D Y Chandrachud asked Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, appearing for the Centre, to respond on the plea.

The Supreme Court on Friday sought response from the Centre and the Maharashtra government on a plea against the permission granted to the Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited (BPCL) for cutting of 11,600 trees to lay underground pipelines from its refinery in Chembur to Raigad.

Senior advocate Gopal Sankaranarayanan, appearing for the petitioner, alleged that the mangroves were being destroyed.

Mehta opposed the plea and said he would seek instructions and get back to the court.

The top court was hearing a plea filed by environment activist Zoru Bhathena challenging an order of the Bombay High Court which dismissed his plea against cutting off trees for BPCL to lay underground pipelines from Mahul in Chembur to Rasayani in Raigad district.

The high court had said expert bodies have applied their mind before granting approval and this court will not sit in appeal over the expert body.

