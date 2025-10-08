SC Questions CBI, MP Govt Over Delay In Arrest In Custodial Death Case

Additional Solicitor General Raja Thakare, appearing for the CBI, stated that it has complied with its order and both of them have been arrested.

Outlook News Desk
Updated on:
Updated on:
SC Questions CBI, MP Govt Over Delay In Arrest In Custodial Death Case
Supreme Court of India
  • The Supreme Court on Wednesday sought an explanation from the Madhya Pradesh government and the CBI over the delay in arresting the two policemen involved in the alleged custodial death of a 24-year-old man.

  • A bench comprising Justices BV Nagarathna and R Mahadevan passed the order after CBI confirmed that the officers have been arrested. 

  • Additional Solicitor General Raja Thakare, appearing for the CBI, stated that it has complied with its order and both of them have been arrested.

The Supreme Court on Wednesday sought an explanation from the Madhya Pradesh government and the CBI over the delay in arresting the two policemen involved in the alleged custodial death of a 24-year-old man. The court stated that the arrests had not been made despite the May 15 order and were only done after the filing of the contempt petition.

A bench comprising Justices BV Nagarathna and R Mahadevan passed the order after CBI confirmed that the officers have been arrested. 

"What happened all these days? Why couldn't you trace them? We have to almost frame contempt charges for you to act. This is not how the Supreme Court order should be applied. There was a three-judge bench order to arrest. What departmental action against the two officers? They filed for anticipatory bail despite this court's order that they should be arrested? the bench observed,” the court said. 

Additional Solicitor General Raja Thakare, appearing for the CBI, stated that it has complied with its order and both of them have been arrested.

The bench posted the matter on November 6 and directed the state government to inform what departmental action has been taken against the two officers. 

The court had earlier criticised the Madhya Pradesh government for not taking action against policemen involved in the alleged custodial death and transferred the probe to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI). 

On September 25, the bench slammed the MP government and CBI for the delay in suspending the two absconding police officials and warned of contempt action. The CBI’s counsel informed that both officers were suspended on October 1. 

With PTI inputs

