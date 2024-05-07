National

SC Asks M'rashtra Govt To 'Forthwith' Conduct Safety Audit Of Bombay High Court Building

A special bench of Chief Justice D Y Chandrachud and Justices B R Gavai and J B Pardiwala also asked the government to expedite drawings of the site earmarked for constructing new high court building in Mumbai.

Advertisement

PTI
We Are Aware Of Humanitarian Aspects Involved Since Staff Colonies Exist On The Government Land And Occupants Have To Be Relocated, The Bench Said | Photo: PTI
info_icon

The Supreme Court on Tuesday took note of concerns over the safety of the 150-year-old Bombay High Court building and the need for additional space, and directed the Maharashtra government to “forthwith” conduct a safety audit of the heritage structure.

A special bench of Chief Justice D Y Chandrachud and Justices B R Gavai and J B Pardiwala also asked the government to expedite drawings of the site earmarked for constructing new high court building in Mumbai.

Observing that the state government “must act with alacrity” to fulfil the needs for facilities in the high court, the bench asked the state PWD to take up the matter in right earnest. It also said the high court may consult the state PWD and others on expediting the drawings.

Advertisement

“In order to ensure the structural safety of the existing premises, the State PWD will forthwith conduct a safety audit and apprise it on the next hearing of the steps taken on that regard,” the bench said.

The top court exercised its suo motu (on its own) jurisdiction in taking note of an April 29 letter petition of Bombay Bar Association president Nitin Thakker and other bar leaders. It titled the case ‘Heritage Building of the Bombay High Court and allotment of additional lands for the High Court’.

”The assumption of the suo motu jurisdiction of this court has been premised on the urgent needs of accommodation for the High Court of judicature at Bombay. The existing building is 150 years old. The High Court has approved the proposal of the Maharashtra government for land at Bandra East in Mumbai,” the bench said.

Advertisement

It said some portion of the land, proposed for the new high court building at Bandra, is presently occupied by some government housing colonies.

The state government’s resolution was issued in March 2023 and the steps were being taken to hand over the vacant possession to land to the high court, said the state government's advocate general Birendra Saraf.

“We are aware of humanitarian aspects involved since staff colonies exist on the government land and occupants have to be relocated,” the bench said.

“We are of the considered view that the state government must act with alacrity towards the high court facilities. The need for additional space for the high court is pressing along with that of chambers...,” the bench said. It added that some additional space was needed near the present high court building in south Mumbai's Fort area for effective functioning.

It took note of the assurance given by Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, who supported the need for a new high court building in Mumbai, and asked him to use his good office for finding the solution.

The CJI said that taking up the case by the top court will not affect proceedings before the Bombay High Court.

In April, the Bombay High Court had asked the Maharashtra PWD to explore the availability of land in suburban Goregaon for the new HC complex and provide a rough sketch of its accessibility from the proposed coastal road.

The high court had said it would not stop the government from declaring the presently allotted land at Bandra (East) as a special area for a “public project of vital importance”. It had expressed displeasure over the delay in handing over vacant possession of the 30.13-acre land in Bandra (East).

Advertisement

It added that while the Goregaon (West) land was not accepted earlier due to accessibility issues, it could be a better idea to explore the same due to the proposed coastal road.

The high court was hearing a contempt petition by lawyer Ahmed Abdi that claimed the government’s non-compliance in a 2018 high court order on land allotment.

Tags

Advertisement

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Day In Pics: May 07, 2024
  2. SC Calls Bengal Recruitment Scam ' Systemic Fraud', Says Authorities Were Duty Bound | Hearing Underway
  3. Kejriwal's Plea In SC: No Immediate Relief For Delhi CM, Arguments Yet To Conclude On His Bail
  4. SC Tells Kejriwal He Can't Perform Official Duties If Given Interim Bail; Defers Order | Top Points From Hearing
  5. Kulgam Encounter: 2 Terrorists Killed In Encounter With Security Forces
Entertainment News
  1. Met Gala 2024: Sudha Reddy Impresses In A Custom Tarun Tahiliani Gown And 180 Carat Diamond Necklace
  2. Ankush Bahuguna To Be First Indian Male Beauty Content Creator To Debut At Cannes
  3. 'Which World Do You Live In?’: Shekhar Kapur Shares Pics Of Zendaya’s Met Gala 2024 Look And Kids Starving In Gaza As He Calls Out The Fashion Event
  4. Annual White House Correspondents’ Association Dinner: Chris Pine, Scarlett Johansson, Melanie Zanona And Others Attend - View Pics
  5. Divyanka Tripathi Flies To Hometown Bhopal, Casts Vote With 'Sehat Ka Rakhwala' Hubby
Sports News
  1. Today's Sports New LIVE Updates: Bangladesh vs Zimbabwe, 3rd T20I Toss Update- Zim Won The Toss And Elected To Bowl First
  2. FIFA World Cup Qualifiers: India's Second List Of Probables For Bhubaneswar Camp Announced
  3. India At Paris Olympic Games: 'If My Body Is Giving Me Company Why Should I Stop' - Poovamma
  4. Serie A Wrap: Atalanta Beat Salernitana, Bolsters Champions League Qualification Chances
  5. Crystal Palace 4-0 Man United: Eriksen Says Players Must Take Blame For Selhurst Park Rout
World News
  1. Trump Hush Money Trial Day 12 Updates: Deborah Tarasoff Concludes Testimony
  2. Starliner Glitch Pauses Historic NASA Mission Led By Veteran Astronaut Sunita Williams
  3. What Happens When You Fall Into A Black Hole? NASA's New Simulation Gives A Tour
  4. Congo Military Releases 2 Kenya Airways Staffers Held For 2 Weeks Over Cargo Dispute
  5. Powerful Storms Bring Tornadoes To Oklahoma, Large Hail To Kansas. Forecasts Warn More Is To Come
Latest Stories
  1. Lok Sabha Elections Phase 3 | Highlights: Top Updates From Third Phase Of Voting
  2. Lok Sabha Election 2024: From Amit Shah To Supriya Sule, Key Faces In Third Phase
  3. MET Gala 2024: Alia Bhatt Dazzles In A Hand-Embroidered Custom Sabyasachi Saree With Massive Train
  4. Met Gala 2024 Co-Chairs Looks: Zendaya, Jennifer Lopez, Bad Bunny, Chris Hemsworth, And Anna Wintour Shine In Stunning Ensembles
  5. Election Commission Asks Political Parties To Remove Fake Content Within 3 Hours Of Noticing
  6. Met Gala 2024: Isha Ambani Exudes Floral Elegance In A Hand-Embroidered Couture Sari Gown From Rahul Mishra
  7. Lana Del Rey Is On Theme In Alexander McQueen At Met Gala 2024, Pays Homage To Iconic 2007 Look
  8. Met Gala 2024: BLACKPINK's Jennie Kim Takes Everyone By Surprise As She Bares Midriff In A Wrap-Around Dress