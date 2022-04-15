Sarpanch Shot Dead In Jammu And Kashmir's Baramulla, Second Targeted Killing In Three Days

A sarpanch was shot dead by militants in Jammu and Kashmir's Baramulla district on Friday, according to officials.

Officials said the sarpanch, identified as Manzoor Ahmad Bangroo, was shot at Goshbugh area of Pattan, Baramulla. He was rushed to the hospital but was declared dead on arrival.

Bangroo is the second person to have been killed in a targeted attack in the last three days. Satish Singh, a local member of the Rajput community, was shot dead on Wednesday in Kulgam district.

Such attacks have been stepped up in recent weeks. In the past three weeks, there have been five attacks targeting migrant workers in Pulwama in which seven were injured, according to reports.

A police spokesman said a case has been registered in the sarpanch's killing. He said, "Investigation is in progress and officers continue to work to establish the full circumstances of this terror crime. The area has been cordoned and search is going on."

J&K Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha condemned the incident in a tweet and said the killers shall be punished.

I strongly condemn the terror attack on Sarpanch, Manzoor Ahmad Bangroo. Perpetrators of this despicable act shall be punished. My deepest condolences to the bereaved family in this hour of grief. — Office of LG J&K (@OfficeOfLGJandK) April 15, 2022

With PTI inputs