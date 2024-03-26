National

Sanatan Dharma Believes In Coexistence, World Is One Family: Adityanath

Holi is about enthusiasm and optimism, and also conveys the message of establishing an egalitarian and harmonious society, Adityanath, who also heads the Gorakshnathpeeth, said at the RSS-organised 'Bhagwan Narsingh ki Rangbhari Shobha Yatra'.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath Photo: PTI
Holi carries the message that Sanatan Dharma believes in coexistence and the world is one family, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said on Tuesday in Gorakhpur where the festival is being celebrated a day after it was marked in the country. 

The chief minister also urged people not to apply colours on those who are ill and those who refuse.

The yatra was held at the Shri Holikotsav committee at Ghantaghar.  

Adityanath said that the festival embodies the sentiment of establishing a harmonious society, and it also carries the message that Sanatan Dharma believes in coexistence, "Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam" (the world is one family) and "Sarve Santu Niramaya" (may all be free from illness).

"Enthusiasm and optimism prevails in a safe, happy and prosperous society. Today our society is safe and prosperous, and therefore, along with celebrating the centuries old tradition of Holi with enthusiasm and excitement, we also express gratitude for our heritage," the chief minister said.

"By ending mutual animosity and walking on the path of truth and justice, only then can we make a society powerful. Where there is division, a society cannot be strong," he said.

Referring to Holi celebrations at the new Ram temple in Ayodhya, Adityanath said," This year's Holi is filled with new levels of enthusiasm and excitement. After 495 years, Ram Lalla also played Holi in Ayodhya, showering blessings and grace upon the people."

The new idol of Ram Lalla at the temple was consecrated at a ceremony on January 22 there.

