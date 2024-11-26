National

Sambhal Violence: Schools Reopen As Normalcy Returns After Unrest; Internet Suspended Till Wednesday

In view of the escalating tension in Uttar Pradesh's Sambhal Tehsil, the authorities imposed restrictions on the entry of outsiders and public representatives into Sambhal until November 30. According to official figures, the communal violence killed four people while around two dozen others, including security personnel and administration officials, were injured.

Violence erupts in UPs Sambhal during a second survey of the Jama Masjid
Violence erupts in UP's Sambhal during a second survey of the Jama Masjid Photo: PTI
Life in Uttar Pradesh's violence-hit Sambhal is gradually returning to normal as schools and shops are reopening two days after a massive unrest erupted in the area concerning a court-ordered survey of a Mughal-era mosque.

However, the internet services still remain suspended in Sambhal tehsil. District Information Officer Brijesh Kumar told PTI that as per the directives of the district magistrate, internet services will remain suspended in Sambhal tehsil till 4 pm on Wednesday.

In view of the escalating tension in the region, the authorities imposed restrictions on the entry of outsiders and public representatives into Sambhal until November 30 while strict surveillance by police still continues with personnel deployed at key intersections and Rapid Action Force teams stationed in sensitive areas

Following the major communal flare-up, members of both Hindu and Muslim communities have reportedly called for unity and pledged to rebuild communal harmony.

ALSO READ | 'Was Preparing Food For Him When The Devastating News Arrived,' Mother Of Sambhal’s Youngest Victim

What happened in Sambhal?

Since November 19, communal tension was brewing in Sambhal when the mosque was first surveyed on the court's orders following a petition claiming that a Harihar temple had stood at the site.

On Sunday the clash took place between security personnel and a large group of people who gathered near the mosque and started shouting slogans as the survey team resumed its work.

According to official figures, four people have died because of the violence, which has left around two dozen others, including security personnel and administration officials, injured.

ALSO READ | Sambhal And Beyond: Growing Mosque Vs Temple Disputes Across India

What did the police say on current situation?

Commenting on the current situation, Divisional Commissioner (Moradabad) Aunjaneya Kumar Singh on Tuesday said, "The situation is normal in Sambhal and most of the shops are open. Some shops are closed in the area where the violence broke out, but in that area too there is no tension as such. There is security deployment and the situation is under control, moving towards normalcy."

On the legal action after the violence, Singh said as police continue to gather evidence, several FIRs have been registered and more could be filed in future. He also warned action against those spreading rumours and engaged in arson.

Photos | Aftermath Of Sambhal Violence Over Jama Masjid Survey

"The local MP and the son of the local MLA have also been booked for provoking (the crowd). Further probe is ongoing. CCTV footage are being checked. It was a spontaneous action. It was the second time that the survey was being carried out. "Everyone had a chance to present their side in the court, or they could take it up in higher courts. But that was not done...instead such an act was done, which spoiled the atmosphere. No guilty would be spared of strict action," he said.

DIG Muniraj G said there were no untoward reports from anywhere in Sambhal on Tuesday. "Normalcy is being restored, shops are opening, there is no problem," he said. Muniraj said the number of arrestees stood at 25 while investigations are on to identify violence suspects.

