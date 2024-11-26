Sambhal Violence: Schools Reopen As Normalcy Returns After Unrest; Internet Suspended Till Wednesday

"The local MP and the son of the local MLA have also been booked for provoking (the crowd). Further probe is ongoing. CCTV footage are being checked. It was a spontaneous action. It was the second time that the survey was being carried out. "Everyone had a chance to present their side in the court, or they could take it up in higher courts. But that was not done...instead such an act was done, which spoiled the atmosphere. No guilty would be spared of strict action," he said.