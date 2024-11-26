'Was Preparing Food For Him When The Devastating News Arrived,' Mother Of Sambhal’s Youngest Victim

The echoes of a tragedy still linger in the small and quiet town of Sambhal, Uttar Pradesh, as the lives of four families were torn apart in a violent clash that erupted on November 24.
The conflict began when a court-ordered survey team returned to Shahi Jama Masjid to conduct a second round of evaluation of the 16th-century mosque in response to a plea alleging the structure was built after demolishing a temple.
The first survey was carried out on November 19, a few hours after the plea was filed. However, it was the second visit that triggered unrest.
The violence left behind grief-stricken families, unanswered questions, and a community in shock. Naeem Ghazi (35), Mohammad Ayan (19), Bilal Ansari (22), and Mohammad Kaif (23) lost their lives after security forces opened fire – an allegation the police have strongly refuted. Their deaths remind us how quickly tensions can spiral out of control when a fragile peace is shattered.
A resident of Fatal Sarai, Ghazi, one of the victims, and owner of a sweet shop, had reportedly gone to the market to purchase sugar when he was shot – the market just a few meters from his residence. His mother, 55-year-old Idris, and wife, 27-year-old Tehzeeb, are still in shock. They are unable to grasp the cruel fate that befell Ghazi. “If I had known he was going to be killed, I would have taken his place,” said Idris, mourning the loss of her son.
Despite the family’s denial of his involvement in the violent clashes, Ghazi, they say, was not taken to a hospital after he was shot. He left behind four children, all under the age of 11. His burial that night, in the presence of the police, marked the painful end of his life.
The grief was shared by other families as well. A dhaba (roadside eatery) worker, Ayan was the only earning member of his family following the death of his father. His family said he had picked up his sister just hours before his death. “He was unaware of the violence brewing around the mosque. I was preparing food for him that morning. I was unaware of his death until the police arrived at our door with the devastating news,” said the deceased’s mother Nafisa.
Bilal Ansari, a handloom shop owner, was also reportedly caught in the chaos. According to his family, he was shot while heading to his shop after receiving a consignment of goods. Devastated by the loss, his family insists that the police were responsible for his death. The allegation contradicts the official narrative that gunfire came from the crowd. Rejecting police claims, his elderly parents, Sahana Begum and Anwar Ansari, demanded justice for their son.
If his family’s claims are anything to go by, Kaif – another victim – too had gone to work at a local cosmetics shop that morning. Aneesa, his mother, spent hours frantically searching for him. She was informed late in the evening that her son had been killed. The police later detained his elder brother, Zaid, who was injured during the police raid on their home. It further deepened the family’s grief.
What Exactly Led To Violence
What began as a routine legal procedure quickly escalated into chaos when the second survey was conducted on Sunday morning.
While the police claim that the deaths were not caused by their gunfire, family members and locals insist otherwise. They are accusing the authorities of using excessive force. The situation rapidly spiraled out of control and led to widespread unrest.
Authorities said they were aware of the potential unrest, and therefore, security measures were already in place. The area was heavily barricaded with a significant security presence. But they failed to anticipate the situation escalating so rapidly.
Sambhal District Magistrate Rajendra Pensiya claimed that security arrangements had been made, but that the crowd swelled unexpectedly. “The crowd emerged from narrow lanes near the mosque and attacked the police,” he said.
The situation worsened when a rumour spread that excavation work was being conducted at the mosque. This rumour fuelled protests, as many believed that the mosque was being demolished. Despite attempts by local leaders, including a lawyer representing the mosque, to de-escalate the situation, the crowd, according to police, “grew larger and more hostile.” Reports said the protesters clashed with the police, prompting a violent response from them.
The police initially claimed they did not use live ammunition, but many witnesses, including legal representatives for the mosque, alleged that the police did fire on the crowd. In the aftermath, the police arrested over 25 people, including several key local figures.
Defending their actions, the police insisted that they had made sufficient security arrangements. But the escalating violence suggested a failure in anticipating the scale of the unrest and addressing it in time. The incident has sparked accusations of police misconduct. The families of the victims are blaming the authorities for the deaths, while others pointed to instigation from criminal elements within the crowd.
Though normalcy seems to be returning in the district, tensions are palpable. Many residents are staying indoors. They are fearful of further violence.
Sambhal Superintendent of Police Krishna Kumar Bishnoi confirmed the four deaths, but stated that none of the fatalities were caused by police gunfire. He claimed the deceased had been hit by bullets from country-made pistols. He presented video footage and post-mortem reports in support of his assertion. The SP further claimed that criminal elements had infiltrated the crowd, which led to the violence.
The violence has also led to political tensions. Sambhal Samajwadi Party MP Ziaur Rahman Barq, and the son of local SP MLA Iqbal Mehmood, were booked for allegedly inciting the violence. The police have detained more than 25 people, including two women and several minors, and imposed heavy restrictions on the area.
Even Zafar Ali, the lawyer representing the mosque’s side, claimed that the police had resorted to firing despite their earlier assurances. He alleged that the security establishment failed to handle the situation calmly.
As the community mourns, questions remain: Was the violence inevitable, or was it the result of mismanagement and a lack of preparation? Local authorities have defended their actions, but many believe the situation could have been handled better. Devastated by their losses, the families of the victims are left searching for answers. They are hoping for justice and struggling to come to terms with the brutal reality of a community divided by tragedy.