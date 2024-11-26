'Was Preparing Food For Him When The Devastating News Arrived,' Mother Of Sambhal’s Youngest Victim

A resident of Fatal Sarai, Ghazi, one of the victims, and owner of a sweet shop, had reportedly gone to the market to purchase sugar when he was shot – the market just a few meters from his residence. His mother, 55-year-old Idris, and wife, 27-year-old Tehzeeb, are still in shock. They are unable to grasp the cruel fate that befell Ghazi. “If I had known he was going to be killed, I would have taken his place,” said Idris, mourning the loss of her son.