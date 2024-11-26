National

Photos: Aftermath Of Sambhal Violence Over Jama Masjid Survey

Violence erupted in Sambhal during the second survey of the Jama Masjid, which Hindu litigants claim was originally the site of an ancient Hindu temple. Here are photos from the ground.

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...
Violence In Sambhal
Violence In Sambhal Over Mosque Survey | Photo: PTI

Police try to control the situation amid violence during a second survey of the Jama Masjid, claimed to be originally the site of an ancient Hindu temple, in Sambhal.

1/9
Violence in Sambhal over Mosque survey
Violence in Sambhal | Photo: PTI
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social

Workers remove brick bats from a road after violence erupted during the second survey of the Jama Masjid, claimed to be originally the site of an ancient Hindu temple, in Sambhal.

2/9
Sambhal Clashes
Sambhal Violence | Photo: PTI
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social

A damaged vehicle after violence erupted during the second survey of the Jama Masjid, claimed to be originally the site of an ancient Hindu temple, in Sambhal.

3/9
Sambhal Violence
Sambhal Clashes | Photo: PTI
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social

Security personnel deployed to maintain law and order, a day after clashes between police and protesters opposing the survey of the Jama Masjid, in Sambhal, Uttar Pradesh.

4/9
Mob and Police Clash
Sambhal District Clashes | Photo: PTI
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social

Charred remains of vehicles after violence erupted during the second survey of the Jama Masjid, claimed to be originally the site of an ancient Hindu temple, in Sambhal.

5/9
Sambhal District Clashes
Mob and Police Clash | Photo: PTI
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social

A vehicle burns after being allegedly set on fire by locals in protest during a second survey of the Jama Masjid, claimed to be originally the site of an ancient Hindu temple, in Sambhal. Police used tear gas and "minor force" in the face of stone pelting by locals on Sunday as tension escalated during the survey of the Mughal-era mosque.

6/9
UP Sambhal Stone Pelting
Sambhal Stone Pelting | Photo: PTI
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social

Police and security personnel stand guard amid violence during a second survey of the Jama Masjid, claimed to be originally the site of an ancient Hindu temple, in Sambhal.

7/9
Sambhal Stone Pelting
UP Sambhal Stone Pelting | Photo: PTI
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social

People and security personnel are seen standing near stones after locals clashed with personnel of the force during a second survey of the Jama Masjid, claimed to be originally the site of an ancient Hindu temple, in Sambhal.

8/9
UP Mosque Survey
Sambhal Mosque Survey | Photo: PTI
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social

A lane barricaded after security was heightened ahead of Friday prayers amid the ongoing controversy regarding the Jama Masjid, in Uttar Pradesh's Sambhal district.

9/9
Sambhal Police Clashes
Sambhal Violence | Photo: PTI
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social

Police personnel detain a protestor amid violence during a second survey of the Jama Masjid, claimed to be originally the site of an ancient Hindu temple, in Sambhal.

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. IPL Auction: Full Squads And Probable 11s For All 10 Teams Ahead Of The 2025 Season
  2. IND Vs AUS, 1st Test: Five Talking Points From India's Historic Perth Triumph
  3. IPL 2025 Mega Auction: Who Is Vaibhav Suryavanshi, Rajasthan Royals' 13-Year-Old Buy?
  4. Who Is Priyansh Arya, The Highest Paid Uncapped Player On Day 2 Of IPL 2025 Auction
  5. Champions Trophy 2025 In Hybrid Model? ICC Reportedly Trying To Convince PCB
Football News
  1. Leganes 0-3 Real Madrid, La Liga: Mbappe And Bellingham Score As Blancos Close On Barcelona
  2. Arne Slot Relishing Liverpool's Real Madrid, Man City Double-header
  3. Ipswich 1-1 Manchester United: Ruben Amorim Believes His Side Was Guilty Of Overthinking
  4. Premier League: Roy Keane Doubts Manchester United Will Crack Top Four Under Ruben Amorim This Season
  5. Xabier Alonso Criticizes Slow Start Despite Bayer Leverkusen's 5-2 Comeback Victory
Tennis News
  1. Davis Cup: Jannik Sinner Feels Italy 'Handled Pressure Really Well' To Retain Trophy
  2. Davis Cup Finals: Sinner, ITA Win Back-To-Back Titles
  3. Jannik Sinner Guides Italy To Back-to-back Davis Cup Triumphs
  4. Netherlands Vs Italy Live Streaming, Davis Cup 2024: When, Where To Watch NED Vs ITA Final On TV And Online
  5. Davis Cup 2024: Jannik Sinner, Matteo Berrettini Send Defending Champions Italy Into The Final
Hockey News
  1. India Overcome China Challenge To Defend Women’s Asian Champions Trophy Title - In Pics
  2. IND Vs CHN Final Highlights, Women's Hockey Asian Champions Trophy 2024: India Go Back-To-Back After China Triumph In Bihar
  3. Asian Women's Champions Trophy 2024: India Pass China Test To Defend Title On Home Soil
  4. MAS Vs JPN, Women's Hockey Asian Champions Trophy 2024 Highlights: Japan Beat Malaysia 4-1 In Third-Place Match
  5. MAS Vs JPN, Women's ACT 2024: Japan Beat Malaysia 4-1 In Rajgir, Settle With Bronze Medal

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Rajasthan: Stone-Pelting Erupts After BJP MLA Vishvaraj Singh Is Denied Entry To Udaipur City Palace
  2. High Octane Maharashtra CM Race: Will It Be Shinde Or Fadnavis?
  3. Union Cabinet Announces PAN 2.0 Project To Advance Digital Experience Of Taxpayers
  4. Constitution Day: A Decade In The Battlefield Of Ideas
  5. Ajit Pawar Teases MLA Nephew Over Narrow Poll Victory, BJP Rival Suspects 'Conspiracy'
Entertainment News
  1. International Emmys 2024: The Night Manager Loses Best Drama Series; Check Out Full Winners List Here
  2. Nayanthara, Dhanush And The Dirty Picture Of Indian Film Industries
  3. Loved Zombieverse 2? Here Are 5 Top Korean Zombie Shows And Films You Shouldn't Miss
  4. Ranbir Kapoor Announces Raj Kapoor Film Festival At IFFI 2024
  5. Pushpa 2 Song Kissik Released With Allu Arjun And Sreeleela On The Dance Floor
US News
  1. Trump To Impose Tariffs On Imports From Canada, Mexico, China In First Actions After Assuming Office
  2. Behind Donald Trump's Win, The Misplaced Optimism Of The White Liberal
  3. Trump's Cabinet In Limbo: Gaetz Drops Out, Others Under Scrutiny Over Sexual Misconduct Allegations
  4. Post-Election, This Italian Village Sells Homes To Americans For $1
  5. 'Bomb Cyclone' Sweeps Northwest US Killing 1, Leaving Thousands Without Power
World News
  1. Trump To Impose Tariffs On Imports From Canada, Mexico, China In First Actions After Assuming Office
  2. In Sri Lanka, A Landslide Win For The Centre-Left
  3. In Rome, Jaishankar Meets Counterparts From Several Countries, Including UK, France And Ukraine
  4. Imran Khan Supporters March Towards Islamabad Amid Heavy Police Crackdown In Pakistan
  5. A Look At Israel's Crackdown On Media As It Sanctions Haaretz
Latest Stories
  1. Daily Horoscope, November 25, 2024: Check Today's Astrological Prediction For Your Zodiac Sign
  2. India Vs Australia, 1st Test Day 4 Highlights: Jasprit Bumrah's Men Register Monumental Win In Perth, Take 1-0 Lead In BGT
  3. SMAT 2024 Round 2 Highlights: Baroda Beat Uttarakhand By 5 Wickets, Bengal Seal 8-Wicket Win Over Hyderabad
  4. Behind Donald Trump's Win, The Misplaced Optimism Of The White Liberal
  5. West Asia Crisis: Hezbollah Fires 250 Rockets At Israel; EU Urges For Ceasefire
  6. Puneri Paltan Beat Bengal Warriorz 51-34 In PKL 11
  7. Asian Cricket Council (ACC) Announces New Media Rights Partnership With Sony Pictures Networks India
  8. Weekly Horoscope For November 24th To November 30th: Find Out The Horoscope Predictions For All Zodiac Signs