Photos: Aftermath Of Sambhal Violence Over Jama Masjid Survey

Police try to control the situation amid violence during a second survey of the Jama Masjid, claimed to be originally the site of an ancient Hindu temple, in Sambhal.
A vehicle burns after being allegedly set on fire by locals in protest during a second survey of the Jama Masjid, claimed to be originally the site of an ancient Hindu temple, in Sambhal. Police used tear gas and "minor force" in the face of stone pelting by locals on Sunday as tension escalated during the survey of the Mughal-era mosque.
