National

'Running Bulldozer Over Country's Laws': Supreme Court Slams Demolition Threats

The bench noted that an offence committed by one member of the family cannot invite action against other members or their legally-constructed home.

SC said that alleged involvement in a crime is no ground for demolition of properties |
SC said that alleged involvement in a crime is no ground for demolition of properties | Photo: File Image
info_icon

The Supreme Court on Thursday came down heavily on 'bulldozer action' and said that alleged involvement in a crime is no ground for demolition of properties.

The top court ordered a Gujarat civic body to maintain status quo and not threaten bulldozer action on the house of an accused in a criminal case.

A bench of Justices Hrishikesh Roy, Sudhanshu Dhulia and SVN Bhatti observed that such demolition threats are inconceivable in a country where law is held to be supreme. The apex court said that it cannot be oblivious to such actions which may be seen as "running a bulldozer over the laws of the land".

The bench pointed out that an offence committed by one member of the family cannot invite action against other members or their legally-constructed home.

"In a country where actions of the State are governed by the rule of law, the transgression by a family member cannot invite action against other members of the family or their legally-constructed residence. Alleged involvement in crime is no ground for the demolition of a property," the SC said.

"Moreover, the alleged crime has to be proved through due legal process in a court of law. The court cannot be oblivious to such demolition threats inconceivable in a nation where law is supreme. Otherwise, such actions may be seen as running a bulldozer over the laws of the land," it added.

On a plea of one Javedali M Saiyed, who sought protection from the proposed demolition, a notice was issued by the SC bench to the Gujarat government and the Kathlal civic body in Kheda.

A response from the state and the civic body has been sought by the apex court within four weeks. "In the meantime, status quo in respect of the petitioner's property is to be maintained by all concerned," the bench said.

The petitioner's counsel told the apex court that three generations of his client's family had been living in the house for the last two decades.

He said that an FIR was registered against one of the family members on September 1 and claimed that authorities of the municipal corporation threatened to bulldoze the petitioner's family house.

The SC bench noted that the petitioner referred to a complaint -- which was addressed to the police on September 6 -- alleging house trespass. The complaint described the situation and said that law should take its own course against the person accused of crime.

The apex court also took note of the petitioner's contention that the civic body has no reason to either threaten or take any steps such as bulldozing his legally-constructed and occupied house.

The Supreme Court bench agreed to examine the case and posted it for next month.

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. Afghanistan Vs New Zealand One-Off Test Match Day 5 Live Score: Chances Thin For Action On Final Day As Rain Continues To Interfere
  2. Barbados Royals Vs Trinbago Knight Riders Live Streaming, Caribbean Premier League 2024: When, Where To Watch
  3. Hardik Pandya: Indian All-Rounder Bowls With Red Ball, Triggers Speculation Over His Test Comeback
  4. ICC Men's Cricket World Cup League 2 Windhoek Live Streaming: All You Need To Know
  5. Form Is Temporary, Test Is Permanent - How Sri Lanka, Bangladesh Scripted Historic Wins?
Football News
  1. Cristiano Ronaldo 'Entitled To His Opinion', Says Erik Ten Hag After Man Utd Criticism
  2. Mason Greenwood 'Making A Difference' For Ambitious Marseille, Says Pablo Longoria
  3. The Numbers Game: Can Arsenal Handle Declan Rice's Absence In Derby Clash With Tottenham Hotspur?
  4. Mohun Bagan Super Giant Preview, ISL 2024-25: Fixtures, New Signings, Updated Squad - All You Need To Know
  5. Man United 'Can't Compete': Erik Ten Hag Reacts To Cristiano Ronaldo's 'Impossible' Warning
Tennis News
  1. Davis Cup 2024: Felix Auger-Aliassime, Denis Shapovalov Star As Canada Sweep Aside Finland
  2. Laver Cup: Rafael Nadal Confirms Withdrawal From Berlin Event
  3. IND Vs SWE: Nagal Tweets About Davis Cup Group Photo, Lambasts AITA Officials
  4. India At Davis Cup 2024: Golden Opportunity To Achieve First-Ever Win Over Sweden In World Group I Match
  5. Davis Cup 2024 Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch India Vs Sweden, World Group I Contest On TV And Online
Hockey News
  1. PAK 5-1 CHN Highlights, Asian Champions Trophy Hockey 2024: Pakistan Enter Semi-Finals; China's Fight For Survival Continues
  2. Asian Champions Trophy Hockey 2024: Pakistan Thrash China 5-1 To Join India In Playoffs - Match Report
  3. Asian Champions Trophy 2024: Harmanpreet Joins 200-Goal Club As India Beat South Korea
  4. India Vs Pakistan, Asian Champions Trophy 2024 Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch IND Vs PAK Hockey Match On TV And Online
  5. Asian Champions Trophy 2024: Malaysia Beat Japan 5-4 To Keep Semi-Final Hopes Alive

Trending Stories

National News
  1. TN: Fire At Substation Triggers Massive Power Outage In Several Parts Of Chennai
  2. Big SC Verdict On Arvind Kejriwal's Bail Plea In CBI Case Today | Key Events So Far
  3. Withdrawal Of Southwest Monsoon Likely Between September 19 And 25: IMD
  4. Putin Invites 'Great Friend' PM Modi For Separate Meeting During BRICS; NSA Doval Holds Talks On Ukraine
  5. Uttar Pradesh: Woman's Semi-Naked, Headless Body Found On Kanpur-Delhi Highway; Probe Underway
Entertainment News
  1. Kinds of Kindness Review: Yorgos Lanthimos Serves A Kinky, Twisted Triptych
  2. How the Women in Cinema Collective Began a Revolution in Malayalam Film Industry
  3. Kangana Ranaut’s Emergency Gets U/A Certificate By Censor Board With Cuts, Edits and Disclaimers
  4. “Seeing Hope Beyond Despair”: Kavitha Lankesh Pays A Fiery Tribute To Her Sister In Gauri
  5. Vaazhai Review: Mari Selvaraj’s Devastating Drama Is Half-Undone By Its Strained Beauty
US News
  1. SpaceX And Polaris Dawn Crew Complete Historic First Commercial Spacewalk, Raises Treaty Concerns | Explained
  2. Trump Says No To Third Presidential Debate, Harris Calls For Another Round: 'We Owe It To The Voters'
  3. False And Misleading Claims From Trump And Harris Presidential Debate | Fact Check
  4. 23 Years Later, These 9/11 Images Still Shock The World
  5. Immigrants Eating Pets & Childless Cat Ladies - Donald Trump, Kamala Harris' Debate Turns The Page | Highlights
World News
  1. SpaceX And Polaris Dawn Crew Complete Historic First Commercial Spacewalk, Raises Treaty Concerns | Explained
  2. Trump Says No To Third Presidential Debate, Harris Calls For Another Round: 'We Owe It To The Voters'
  3. UAE Accused Of Aiding Forces And Prolonging Sudan Civil War | Abu Dhabi's Alleged Role Decoded
  4. Fear Of The 'Other' Dominates US Election Season
  5. Typhoon Yagi Kills Nearly 200 In Vietnam
Latest Stories
  1. Israeli Airstrikes Hit UN School; 6 UNRWA Workers, Indian-Origin Soldier Killed In West Bank| Top Points
  2. PM Modi Visits CJI Chandrachud's Residence For Ganpati Puja, Oppn Cries Foul; What Does Code Of Conduct For Judges Say?
  3. PAK 5-1 CHN Highlights, Asian Champions Trophy Hockey 2024: Pakistan Enter Semi-Finals; China's Fight For Survival Continues
  4. India 3-1 South Korea Highlights, Asian Champions Trophy Hockey 2024: IND Claim Fourth Straight Win To Reach Semi-Finals
  5. Centre Extends Ayushman Bharat Health Insurance Scheme To All Senior Citizens 70 Years & Above | Details
  6. Bridge Disasters’ Impact? Govt Mandates High-Tensile Stainless Steel In Bridge Construction
  7. Today's Horoscope For September 12, 2024: Explore Astrological Insights For All Zodiac Signs
  8. What’s Behind China’s Move To Train 3,000 Foreign Police Officers?