RJD Women’s Wing Chief To Contest As Independent Against Party Nominee In Bihar’s Parihar Seat

Ritu Jaiswal, RJD’s women’s wing state president, announced she will contest the Parihar Assembly seat as an Independent after being denied the party ticket.
She expressed disappointment that the ticket was given to the daughter-in-law of former RJD state president Ram Chandra Purve, whom she accused of betraying her in the 2020 election.
Jaiswal said the party offered her another constituency, but she declined, calling it a move against her conscience.
RJD women's wing state president Ritu Jaiswal on Sunday announced that she will be contesting the Parihar assembly seat in Bihar as an Independent candidate in protest against the party giving a ticket to her detractor.
In a Facebook post, she voiced anguish that the ticket has gone to the "daughter-in-law of Ram Chandra Purve", a former state president of the RJD, whose "betrayal", she blamed, for her defeat from the seat in 2020, by a margin of less than 2,000 votes.
"I am going to file nomination papers tomorrow as an Independent candidate. The party has signalled that it was willing to accommodate me in another constituency. But that would be a deal against my conscience", said the 48-year-old, who had started off as an educated Panchayat Mukhiya.