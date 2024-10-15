RG Kar Row: Junior Doctors' Hunger Strike Enters Day 11; BJP Calls For Carnival Boycott

With no positive approach from the West Bengal government towards solving the RG Kar Medical College and Hospital impasse that stemmed from the brutal rape and murder of a 31-year-old on-duty junior doctor on Ausust 9, the indefinite hunger strike of junior doctors to press for their demands entered the 11th day on Tuesday.

On October 5, the doctors' hunger strike began right after nearly 50 days of 'cease work' in two phases.

11th day of indefinite hunger strike: Key points