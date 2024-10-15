RG Kar Row: Junior Doctors' Hunger Strike Enters Day 11; BJP Calls For Carnival Boycott

With no positive approach from the West Bengal government towards solving the RG Kar Medical College and Hospital impasse that stemmed from the brutal rape and murder of a 31-year-old on-duty junior doctor on Ausust 9, the indefinite hunger strike of junior doctors to press for their demands entered the 11th day on Tuesday.
On October 5, the doctors' hunger strike began right after nearly 50 days of 'cease work' in two phases.
11th day of indefinite hunger strike: Key points
As of Tuesday, seven junior doctors continued their hunger strike, with several requiring immediate medical attention. Two more doctors participating in the 'fast-unto-death' in Esplanade area of Kolkata fell ill.
On Sunday night, agitating junior doctor Pulastha Acharya from NRS Medical College and Hospital was admitted to the Critical Care Unit (CCU) after complaining of severe stomach pain.
Moreover, the health condition of another junior doctor Tanaya Panja Kolkata Medical College and Hospital worsened significantly as well. She was promptly transferred to CCU as she lost consciousness.
The latest junior doctor to join the fast was from the ENT department of North Bengal Medical College and Hospital, who began the hunger strike on Monday afternoon.
Another failed meeting on Monday
In line with the several previous meetings with the government officials leading to no positive development in the ongoing deadlock, another crucial meeting between the medics and Chief Secretary Manoj Pant held at Swasthya Bhavan on Monday concluded without any resolution.
Addressing the media, Pant told the doctors insisted on a clear timeline to address their demands, but the government said no such deadline can be given. Answering questions about the government's apparent inaction, Pant added that seven out of the 10 demands raised by the junior doctors have already been addressed, while the remaining three required further administrative consideration.
"For the remaining three demands, they were requesting specific timelines. These are administrative decisions that the state needs to consider, so we cannot provide a deadline at this point," Pant said.
Doctors met West Bengal Guv, submit memorandum
The junior doctors on Monday led a march to Raj Bhavan in Kolkata and submitted a memorandum to Governor CV Ananda Bose. As per reports, a delegation of five junior doctors, including Mostafi Ahmed, Debashish Halder and Satyadip Sarkar, met the governor.
However when asked whether any assurance was given, junior doctor Debashish Halder said,"We met the governor and handed over the deputation. He has not promised us anything."
"We cannot accept what the CBI has stated in its charge sheet -- only one person was behind the crime. We demand a quick and transparent investigation of the rape and murder of our sister at RG Kar hospital," Halder further added.
'Droher Carnival': Doctors' parallel carnival of protest
Amid the state government's decision to gear up for organising the Durga Puja Carnival on Tuesday to showcase the Durga idols, the junior doctors, in a peaceful counter-response, organized 'Droher Carnival' (carnival of protest) on the same day.
The agitating medics are expected to highlight corruption and irregularities that happened under this TMC-led government. They have also invited the chief minister and the chief secretary to join their carnival.
The junior doctors clearly mentioned that if the state government wanted to remove the deadlock, they needed to come to the hunger strike venue and have a fruitful conversation with the doctors there instead of a closed-door meeting.
Durga Puja Carnival: BJP calls for boycott
Opposing the state government's decision to hold the massive carg=nival amid the ongoing protest over the RG Kar row, senior BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari on Monday urged the people of West Bengal to boycott the 'Durga Puja Carnival' organised by the TMC government.
"As per Hindu ritual, there is no mention of any form of carnival during Durga Puja. We don't know where the state government discovered this idea. However, we feel that this carnival should be boycotted as a mark of protest and in solidarity with the junior doctors' agitation," he told reporters. The carnival is scheduled on Wednesday.
The Leader of the Opposition in the West Bengal Assembly said the rally would be held from College Square to Esplanade. "It will be without any party flags, and we request people to join us as it is being organised for the safety and security of women in the state," he said.