Resilient Voices

When one says “women in Haryana”, the image that often comes to mind is of a shy, timid woman, her face hidden behind a veil, standing quietly in the shadow of a man whose moustache is long enough to touch his earlobes. But that is just an image. Bring the lens closer and you will see that deep within the folds of Haryana’s villages―in places where you least expect to hear voices of change―change is quietly taking root. And leading that change is not always well-built, loud men, but soft-spoken women, sometimes giggling, sometimes resolute, tucking their pallus with their lips as you ask what ignites that fire in their eyes.