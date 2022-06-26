Sunday, Jun 26, 2022
Religious Institutions Should Play Active Role In Reforming Electoral Politics: Meghalaya Minister

Churches and other religious institutes should openly discuss with people the prospects involved with the  parties, the expectations to keep from the candidates, and the work done by them for the society.

Lahkmen Rymbui

Updated: 26 Jun 2022 11:34 am

Meghalaya Education Minister Lahkmen Rymbui  has urged all religious institutions in the state to play an active role in reforming electoral politics, and "help people make informed choices" during polls. Churches and other religious institutes should "openly discuss" with people the prospects involved with the  parties, the expectations to keep from the candidates, and the work done by them for the society.

"They should play an active role in reforming electoral politics. Leaders have to educate people about the parameters that should be considered before exercising franchise. We should think about the welfare of the society when we cast votes," Rymbui said on Saturday, after the inauguration of the revamped Unitarian Church at Nongthymmai.

Earlier, Lok Sabha MP Vincent Pala and local MLA Charles Pyngrope also spoke on their association with the Church and its socio-cultural activities in the Khasi – Jaintia Hills since it was founded in 1887.


(With PTI Inputs) 

