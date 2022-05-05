Thursday, May 05, 2022
Regionalism Has No Place In MP Politics, Says CM Chouhan

Traditionally, the BJP and Congress have been the dominant players in the state's politics.

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan

Updated: 05 May 2022 5:38 pm

Regionalism has no place in the "bipolar" politics of Madhya Pradesh, Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan said on Thursday. The state's politics was also never "individualistic", he said, speaking at the launch of two books written by political analyst Girija Shankar here. “The politics of regionalism has never found any traction in the state, and there is a tradition of bipolar politics. It was never individualistic, and always remained vocal on nationalist issues,” the chief minister said. 

Traditionally, the BJP and Congress have been the dominant players in the state's politics. The books -- "Samkaleen Rajniti-Madhya Pradesh" (Contemporary Politics-Madhya Pradesh) and "Chunavi Rajniti-Madhya Pradesh" (Electoral Politics-Madhya Pradesh) were released by Chouhan in the presence of Congress leader and former Union minister Suresh Pachouri and socialist leader Raghu Thakur.

Praising the author, Chouhan said the two books contain factual information and minute details about political developments in the state, and would be useful for those interested Madhya Pradesh's politics, especially researchers and journalists. Pachouri said on the occasion that though there is political competition in the state, there is no  political rivalry. Decency in politics is a major asset of the state and even transfer of power takes place in a very decent manner, he added. Thakur and author Girija Shankar also spoke on the occasion.

(With PTI inputs)

