Red Fort: Blasts From The Past: History Of Deadly Explosions In Delhi

1.Delhi Serial Blasts: October 29, 2005
Three coordinated blasts ripped through Sarojini Nagar, Paharganj, and Govindpuri, killing around 62 people and injuring over 200 on the eve of Diwali. The explosions targeted crowded marketplaces and were attributed to the Lashkar-e-Taiba-linked module. After years of investigation and trial the court convicted Tariq Ahmed Dar in 2017, sentencing him to 10 years in prison.Two other accused were acquitted due to lack of evidence.
2. Jama Masjid Blasts: April 14, 2006
Twin low-intensity explosions occurred inside Delhi’s Jama Masjid after Friday prayers, injuring 13 people. The devices were placed in plastic bags near worshippers’ bicycles. Initial suspicion fell on extremist outfits, but no group claimed responsibility. The investigation yielded no conclusive results and no major convictions were reported.
3. Delhi Serial Blasts: September 13, 2008
Five simultaneous blasts hit Connaught Place, Karol Bagh, and Greater Kailash, leaving 26 dead and over 130 injured. Explosives were hidden in dustbins and bicycles during peak shopping hours.The Indian Mujahideen claimed responsibility through an email sent minutes before the attack. Trial is continued under UAPA, with several accused denied bail due to the seriousness of charges.
4. Delhi High Court Blast: September 7, 2011
A powerful bomb concealed in a briefcase exploded outside Gate No. 5 of the Delhi High Court, killing 15 and injuring more than 70. The attack occurred during peak court hours, creating widespread panic and damage.The NIA traced the plot to members of Harkat-ul-Jihad-al-Islami (HuJI), with alleged links to operatives in Bangladesh.
On November 28, 2024, a low-intensity explosion occurred near a sweet-shop in Prashant Vihar, injuring one person and triggering panic in the neighbourhood; forensic teams were deployed.
6. Blast on November 10, 2025 near Red Fort
On November 10, a blast near Red Fort took place around 6.50 pm, claiming 13 lives and 30 injured. Home minister Amit Shah visited the injured at LNJP hospital. Investigation by multiple agencies continues, prima facie finding by the agencies investigating links between the blast and explosives seized from Faridabad, Jammu Kashmir and Gujarat by law enforcement agencies on November 9.