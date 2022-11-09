Wednesday, Nov 09, 2022
Ram Temple's Chief Priest Objects To The Trust's New Arrangement For Prasad Distribution

Acharya Satyendra Das, the chief priest of the Ram temple, objected to the Sriram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust's decision to stop the distribution of 'prasad' among devotees from a makeshift temple where the idol is installed.

Ram Temple in Ayodhya.
Updated: 09 Nov 2022 10:00 am

The Ram temple's chief priest Acharya Satyendra Das has objected to the Sriram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust's decision to stop the distribution of 'prasad' among devotees from a makeshift temple where the idol is installed.

The deity is at the temporary structure till the Ram temple is built. It was earlier placed in the mosque structure on the Ram Janmabhoomi complex on December 22, 1949.

Under a new arrangement, implemented a few days back, the trust's functionaries have been assigned the job of distributing 'prasad' some distance away from the temple.

Since January 25, 1986, when the lock of the Babri Masjid was opened paving the way for the worship of Lord Rama, 'prasad' was distributed from there.

On the arrangement, Das asked if it is correct to offer 'prasad' to devotees by workers of the trust instead of priests.

"I am unable to understand how many people are in the trust and who is responsible to issue orders. Whoever comes from anywhere becomes a trustee," he said, naming a few people, who he claimed, were behind this "incorrect practice".

On the issue, Prakash Gupta, the trust's officer-in-charge at the premises of the Ram Janmabhoomi, said, "We have introduced this arrangement to put things in proper order."

He claimed that when 'prasad' was distributed from the temple, the smooth movement of devotees got hampered. Therefore, "we have arranged a stall some distance away from the temple from where we are distributing 'prasad'", Gupta said.

This arrangement has proved to be a relief to devotees as they are not stuck in the crowd to get 'prasad', he said. 

