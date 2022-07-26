Rajya Sabha Offers Tributes To Soldiers On Kargil Vijay Diwas

Rajya Sabha on Tuesday paid tributes to Indian soldiers who laid down their lives in the Kargil war, with Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu saying their valor will continue to inspire generations.

When the House met for the day, Chairman Naidu said this July 26 marked the 23rd anniversary of the Kargil Vijay Diwas – the day in 1999 when Indian soldiers threw out enemy forces occupying the peaks of Kargil. This resulted "in a momentous victory for our country", he said.

"The exemplary courage, selfless dedication, and unflinching determination displayed by our soldiers in adverse conditions will always be remembered. "Their unparalleled valor and gallantry will continue to inspire generations after generations to dedicate themselves to the cause of the nation," Naidu said.

The MPs observed a moment of silence as a mark of respect for the memory of the brave soldiers.