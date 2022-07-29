Friday, Jul 29, 2022
Rajya Sabha Adjourned Till 12 Noon Amid Uproar By Opposition Parties

While the opposition parties pressed for a discussion on the hooch tragedy in Gujarat as well as the record rise in prices of essential commodities, BJP MPs were up on their feet shouting slogans seeking Congress president Sonia Gandhi's apology over her party leader's remarks on the President.

Representational Image
Representational Image PTI

Updated: 29 Jul 2022 11:56 am

Rajya Sabha proceedings on Friday were adjourned for close to an hour after uproarious scenes by both opposition and Treasury benches over different issues.

While the opposition parties pressed for a discussion on the hooch tragedy in Gujarat as well as the record rise in prices of essential commodities, BJP MPs were up on their feet shouting slogans seeking Congress president Sonia Gandhi's apology over her party leader's remarks on the President.

Amid slogan shouting, Deputy Chairman Harivansh adjourned the proceedings till 12 noon.

At the start of the day, official papers were laid on the table of the House, following which Harivansh said the chairman has not accepted notices under Rule 267 over issues of price rise and Agnipath scheme as a discussion on inflation is slated in the House next week and other issues have been allowed to be raised through Zero Hour mentions.

A notice under Rule 267 calls for suspension of the business of the day to take up a discussion on the issue being pressed.

Opposition MPs were not satisfied with the ruling and started raising the issue of the rising prices of essential commodities.

Shaktisinh Gohil of the Congress trooped into the well of the House raising the issue of the hooch tragedy in Gujarat.

As his colleagues followed him, BJP MPs were up on their feet shouting slogans seeking an apology from Gandhi over remarks by Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury.

A major political row broke out on Thursday over Chowdhury's 'rashtrapatni' remark with the BJP launching an all-out offensive against the opposition party, accusing Chowdhury of hurling a "deliberate sexist insult" at President Droupadi Murmu and demanding an apology from the Congress chief.

Amid slogan shouting by both sides, Harivansh adjourned the proceedings. 

Tags

National Rajya Sabha Parliament Opposition Gujarat Hooch Tragedy BJP Government RS Adjourned
