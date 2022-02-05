Saturday, Feb 05, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home National

Rajnath Singh Attacks Rahul Gandhi; Says Congress Leader ‘Only Trusts Chinese Media’

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said: ‘"Rahul Gandhi claims three-four Chinese soldiers were killed in Galwan. He trusts the Chinese media. According to the Australian media, 38 to 50 Chinese soldiers were killed. But the Congress leader has no trust in the valour of our army jawans’.

Rajnath Singh Attacks Rahul Gandhi; Says Congress Leader ‘Only Trusts Chinese Media’
UP Assembly elections 2022 - Rajnath Singh PTI Photo

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 05 Feb 2022 7:35 pm

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Saturday hit out at the Samajwadi Party for its "appeasement politics" and also launched a scathing attack on Rahul Gandhi for his comment on the Galwan clashes, saying the Congress leader only "trusts" the Chinese media. 

Speaking in Farah town of Baldeo assembly constituency, while campaigning for BJP candidate and sitting MLA Puran Prakash, the union minister said politics should be above religion.

Targetting the SP, he said, "The basic purpose of politics is not just running a government but working for the welfare of the society and the country," he said, adding the BJP will never accept politics based on division.

Singh also accused Gandhi of trusting the Chinese media and not the valour of Indian soldiers.

"Rahul Gandhi claims three-four Chinese soldiers were killed in Galwan. He trusts the Chinese media. According to the Australian media, 38 to 50 Chinese soldiers were killed. But the Congress leader has no trust in the valour of our army jawans," he said.

Singh also made a reference of how Jan Sangh founder Shyama Prasad Mookerji had mentioned in the 1951 election manifesto about eliminating Article 370 from Jammu & Kashmir.

"Now the dream of Mookerji has been made a reality by Prime Minister Narendra Modi," Singh said.

He also invoked Rajiv Gandhi's remark that only 15 per cent of a rupee sent from Delhi reached the village to say that now hundred per cent is utilised owing to the administrative capability of Modi.

Farmers under Kisan Samman Nidhi now get hundred per cent, while labourers and poor who lost their jobs during Covid are being provided free ration twice a month, he said.

Singh asserted that Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman's announcement that the government will pay Rs 2.37 lakh crore towards procurement of wheat and paddy under MSP operations is a proof of the Centre's concern for farmers.

He hailed Modi's leadership in strengthening India's position in the global arena.

He also lauded the Indian army for destroying terrorists camps in Pakistan after the Pulwama incident, saying it demonstrates that India cannot be taken lightly.

Singh also highlighted successful implementation of various welfare schemes of the Yogi Adityanath government and attributed better law and order situation in Uttar Pradesh for the allround development of the state.
 

Tags

National Elections 2022 Uttar Pradesh Assembly Election 2022 Rajnath Singh Galwan Valley Clash Rahul Gandhi Congress China Chinese Media
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

MORE FROM National

COVID-19: Rajasthan Reports 19 Deaths, 5,602 Cases

COVID-19: Rajasthan Reports 19 Deaths, 5,602 Cases

Telangana Logs 2,098 New COVID-19 Cases, 2 Deaths

Over 100 Stranded Passengers Airlifted In J&K, Ladakh

PM Modi Inaugurates 'Statue Of Equality' To Honour Saint Ramanuja In Telangana

Narco-Terror Module Busted In J&K's Baramulla, Contraband Worth Rs 18 Crore Seized

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Students participate in Saraswati Puja on the occasion of Sri Panchami, at a school in Bhubaneswar. The Odisha government has allowed Saraswati Puja celebrations in school premises, in compliance with COVID-19 guidelines.

Basant Panchmi

Indian cricketers warm up during a practice session ahead of their first one day international cricket match against West Indies, in Ahmedabad. India and West Indies will play three one day cricket match in Ahmedabad from February 6.

IND Vs WI: Indian Cricket Team Trains Ahead Of West Indies ODIs

The statues of the British monarchs and the officials of the Raj stand as relics from the colonial past at the Coronation Park in Delhi. Besides the 21-metre-tall sandstone obelisk commemorating King George V, there are statues of King Edward V. and several viceroys and Governor-Generals, like Lord Hardinge, Lord Willingdon, Lord Irwin and Lord Chelmsford.

Coronation Park: Where The Statues Of The Raj Rest In Ruins

Chinese players celebrate after they beat Japan in the AFC Women's Asian Cup 2022 in Pune.

AFC Women's Asian Cup 2022: China, South Korea Set Up Final Date

Arif Mohd Khan, of India, carries his country's flag during the opening ceremony of the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing.

Beijing Winter Olympics 2022 Opening Ceremony - In Pics