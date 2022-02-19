Rajendranath Takes Charge As AP DGP, Sawang Made APPSC Chief

K V Rajendranath Reddy, an IPS officer of 1992-batch, on Saturday assumed full additional charge as Director General of Andhra Pradesh Police.

D G Sawang, who till now served as DGP (Head of Police Force), has been appointed as Chairman of AP Public Service Commission. As per rules, Sawang is deemed to have resigned from IPS consequent to his new appointment.

The Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy government on February 15 abruptly removed the 1986-batch from the DGP's post after a 32-month stint. Sawang, who many a time faced the High Court wrath over flouting of the law and police excesses, is due to retire from service on July 31, 2023.

A soft-spoken officer, Rajendranath had previously worked in various roles like Superintendent of Government Railway Police in Vijayawada, Deputy Commissioner of Police, Hyderabad East Zone, Commissioner of Police Vijayawada, Managing Director of State Police Housing Corporation and Inspector General of Visakhapatnam Zone.

He is now the Director-General of State Intelligence. Rajendranath is also holding additional charge as Director General of Vigilance and Enforcement Department.

Sawang, whose controversial stint as state police chief came to an end, was accorded a traditional farewell at the AP Special Police Battalion in Mangalagiri.

The state government now has to forward a set of names of eligible DG rank officers to the UPSC, from whom three would be shortlisted. The government will have to ultimately choose from the shortlisted three.

With PTI inputs.