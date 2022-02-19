Saturday, Feb 19, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home National

Rajendranath Takes Charge As AP DGP, Sawang Made APPSC Chief

The Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy government on February 15 abruptly removed the 1986-batch from the DGP's post after a 32-month stint.

Rajendranath Takes Charge As AP DGP, Sawang Made APPSC Chief
Rajendranath Takes Charge As AP DGP, Sawang Made APPSC Chief

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 19 Feb 2022 6:41 pm

K V Rajendranath Reddy, an IPS officer of 1992-batch, on Saturday assumed full additional charge as Director General of Andhra Pradesh Police.

D G Sawang, who till now served as DGP (Head of Police Force), has been appointed as Chairman of AP Public Service Commission. As per rules, Sawang is deemed to have resigned from IPS consequent to his new appointment.

The Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy government on February 15 abruptly removed the 1986-batch from the DGP's post after a 32-month stint.  Sawang, who many a time faced the High Court wrath over flouting of the law and police excesses, is due to retire from service on July 31, 2023.

Related stories

DOGE Rises After Musk Tweet; FBI To Launch Crypto Crime Fighting Unit

UP Election: ‘All Rival Parties Will Be Confined To Swamp’, Says Keshav Prasad Maurya

After Rannvijay Singha, Raftaar Quits 'Roadies'

A soft-spoken officer, Rajendranath had previously worked in various roles like Superintendent of Government Railway Police in Vijayawada, Deputy Commissioner of Police, Hyderabad East Zone, Commissioner of Police Vijayawada, Managing Director of State Police Housing Corporation and Inspector General of Visakhapatnam Zone.

He is now the Director-General of State Intelligence. Rajendranath is also holding additional charge as Director General of Vigilance and Enforcement Department.

Sawang, whose controversial stint as state police chief came to an end, was accorded a traditional farewell at the AP Special Police Battalion in Mangalagiri.

The state government now has to forward a set of names of eligible DG rank officers to the UPSC, from whom three would be shortlisted. The government will have to ultimately choose from the shortlisted three.

With PTI inputs.

Tags

National Andhra Pradesh APPSC DGP (Director General Of Police) Police & Security Forces Andhra Pradesh Amravati
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

MORE FROM National

UP Election: ‘All Rival Parties Will Be Confined To Swamp’, Says Keshav Prasad Maurya

UP Election: ‘All Rival Parties Will Be Confined To Swamp’, Says Keshav Prasad Maurya

Maharashtra: After Thane, Bird Flu Now Detected At Poultry Farm In Neighbouring Palghar

Punjab Polls: Police Case Against Arvind Kejriwal For Calling Opponents ‘Traitors’

Woman's Body Dug Up For Post-Mortem Following Dowry Death Complaint In UP

PM Modi Inaugurates 550-Tonne Capacity Bio-CNG Plant In Indore

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

A student wearing a headscarf arrives to attend the classes at Desheeya Vidhyashala Samithi PU College in Shivamogga. The Karnataka Government announced for the re-opening of the PU colleges for students following the High Court's interim order restraining students from wearing religious symbols inside the classroom.

Stand-Off Heads Towards Stalemate, And A Possible Climb-Down

Waves crash against the sea wall and Porthcawl Lighthouse in Porthcawl, Bridgend, Wales, Britain, as Storm Eunice makes landfall. Millions of Britons are being urged to cancel travel plans and stay indoors amid fears of high winds and flying debris as the second major storm this week prompted a rare “red” weather warning across southern England.

Storm Over Brittania

In this photo, suspected militants who were produced by crime branch for their alleged involvement in 2008 Ahmedabad serial blasts. A special court awarded the death sentence to 38 convicts for their involvement in the blasts on Feb. 18, 2022.

Capital Punishment For Ahmedabad Serial Blasts

India's captain Rohit Sharma, center, gestures as he and teammates walk off the field after their win in the second Twenty20 international cricket match against West Indies in Kolkata.

IND Vs WI, 2nd T20I: India Beat West Indies By Eight Runs, Seal Series

A man walks among the ruins of the old village of Vilar, submerged since 1954 when a hydropower dam flooded the valley, that have risen above the waters of the Zezere River due to drought near Pampilhosa da Serra in central Portugal.

Severe Drought Conditions In Portugal

A storm has blown a roof of an apartment house on a street in Gelsenkirchen, Germany.

Storm ‘Ylenia’ Sweeps Germany Overnight