Rajasthan: 9 Killed, 1 Injured In Car-Truck Collision In Jhalawar; Accused Arrested

In a tragic incident, at least nine people died while one other sustained serious injuries in a collision between a speeding car and a truck in Rajasthan's Jhalawar on Saturday, said police.
It has been reported that two persons were killed on the spot while seven others succumbed to injuries at a hospital. One person was critically injured in the accident and has been admitted to the Jhalawar government hospital.
The deceased were aged between 18 and 30 years.
Reportedly, the victims were returning from a wedding in Madhya Pradesh. All the nine victims were present inside the car at the time of the accident.
The accident took place late Saturday night near Aklera on NH 52.
What did the police say?
According to Jhalawar Superintendent of Police Richa Tomar, the accused has been arrested and the dead bodies have been sent for post-mortem.