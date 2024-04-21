National

Rajasthan: 9 Killed, 1 Injured In Car-Truck Collision In Jhalawar; Accused Arrested

Reportedly, the victims of the accident in Rajasthan's Jhalawar were returning from a wedding in Madhya Pradesh. All nine victims were present inside the car at the time of the accident.

Advertisement

%20PTI
Representational Image | Photo: PTI
info_icon

In a tragic incident, at least nine people died while one other sustained serious injuries in a collision between a speeding car and a truck in Rajasthan's Jhalawar on Saturday, said police.

It has been reported that two persons were killed on the spot while seven others succumbed to injuries at a hospital. One person was critically injured in the accident and has been admitted to the Jhalawar government hospital.

The deceased were aged between 18 and 30 years.

Reportedly, the victims were returning from a wedding in Madhya Pradesh. All the nine victims were present inside the car at the time of the accident.

Advertisement

The accident took place late Saturday night near Aklera on NH 52.

What did the police say?

According to Jhalawar Superintendent of Police Richa Tomar, the accused has been arrested and the dead bodies have been sent for post-mortem.

Tags

Advertisement

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Advertisement

Latest Stories
  1. 'Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai': Samridhii Shukla Has THIS To Say About Rumours Of Not Getting Along With Shehzada Dhami
  2. Dibakar Banerjee Reveals Why He Cast Fresh Faces For 'LSD 2', Shares Singers Refusing To Sing Due To 'Provocative' Content
  3. Pakistan Vs New Zealand, 2nd T20I, Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch PAK Vs NZ Match Online
  4. Ankita Lokhande Reveals Sushant Singh Rajput's Family Is 'Going Through A Lot', Says She Believes He Will Get Justice Soon
  5. Divyanka Tripathi Breaks Two Bones, To Undergo Surgery; Informs Vivek Dahiya
  6. Israel-Iran News: No Immediate Plan For Retaliation, Says Iran; Air India Suspends Flights To Israel
  7. Lok Sabha Election Phase 1 Voting Ends With 60% Polling; Tripura Records Highest Turnout, Bihar Lowest | Updates
  8. Sports Highlights: Iga Swiatek Pips Emma Raducanu, Enters Stuttgart Open Final