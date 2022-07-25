Monday, Jul 25, 2022
Rajasthan: Poonia Begins 41-km 'Tribal Gaurav Yatra'

Rajasthan BJP president Satish Poonia on Sunday started a 41-km walk in the tribal-dominated Vagad region of the state, days after Droupadi Murmu was elected President of the country. 

Rajasthan BJP President Satish Poonia PTI

Updated: 25 Jul 2022 7:46 am

Rajasthan BJP president Satish Poonia on Sunday started a 41-km walk in the tribal-dominated Vagad region of the state, days after Droupadi Murmu was elected President of the country. 

Murmu is the first tribal woman who has been elected the President of India.

Poonia started the 'Vagad tribal Gaurav yatra', along with the people of tribal society from Tripura, from Sundari temple to Beneshwar Dham, which will conclude on Monday, a party statement said. 

On Sunday, Poonia walked 25 km and he will complete the remaining 16 km on Monday, the statement said.

During the walk, Poonia had breakfast at the homes of tribal families in the villages and discussed local issues with them.

He also talked to girls studying in schools and colleges in several villages, including Talwara, about their views on Murmu being elected as President of the country.

(Inputs from PTI)

