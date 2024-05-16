National

Rajasthan Mine Collapse: Case Of Negligence Filed In Incident

One man died and 14 others were injured when the cable of the car used to carry people along the mine shaft broke.

Mine Collapse (Representational Image)
A case has been filed against no one in particular in the Hindustan Copper Limited mine collapse incident that took place in the state's Neem Ka Thana Tuesday night, police here said.

Deceased HCL Chief Vigilance Officer of Hindustan Copper Limited Upendra Kumar Pandey was part of the team that had come from Kolkata and gone down the mine for inspection when the lift's rope gave in, trapping everyone at a depth of 1,875 feet.

Khetri Deputy Superintendent of Police Zulfikar Ali on Thursday said an FIR has been registered in the connection with the incident under sections 287 (negligent conduct in relation to machinery) and 304 (A) (causing death by negligence not amounting to culpable homicide) of the Indian Penal Code.

The case was filed at the complaint of a company official.

Ali said that investigation will reveal the culprit and the extent of negligence in the case.

Khetri Police Station Bhanwar Lal said the treatment of 14 personnel injured in the incident is going on at different hospitals. Eight of the wounded are in Jaipur.

