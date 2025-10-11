Rajasthan Man Arrested For Allegedly Spying For Pakistan’s ISI

Police say Alwar resident shared photos, videos of Army, BSF movements with Pakistani handler posing as “Isha Sharma”.

Outlook News Desk
Curated by: Snehal Srivastava
Updated on:
Representational image Photo: File photo
Summary
  • Mangat Singh from Alwar was arrested for allegedly leaking sensitive military information to a Pakistani handler over social media.

  • Investigators found coded chats, images, and ₹10,000 in payments linked to espionage activity before Operation Sindoor.

  • Singh, described locally as a “Siddh Purush,” allegedly used his reputation to gain access to defence personnel and gather information.

A man from Rajasthan's Alwar district has been arrested by police on suspicion of espionage for Pakistan's ISI intelligence service.

According to officials, Mangat Singh, the accused, was brought before a special court in Jaipur on Saturday and placed under three days of police custody detention. He was taken into custody on Friday.

Singh, a resident of Govindgarh in Alwar, had been communicating with a female Pakistani "handler" for the last two years and was allegedly using social media to spread sensitive information on Indian military movements.

"He was in contact with the handler. He had saved the handler's numbers under the names such as 'Isha Sharma' and 'Isha Boss'. He shared several photos and videos linked to Army and BSF movements, particularly from Alwar Cantonment and Ambala Cantonment areas," a public prosecutor said.

The investigation's conclusions state that Singh reportedly received more than Rs 10,000 from Pakistan in multiple transactions in return for the information. Records of private conversations, including coded signals that alluded to military movements before Operation Sindoor, were found on his cell phone.

Singh, a factory worker in Alwar, was referred to as a "Siddh Purush" in the community and frequently attended religious gatherings. According to the officials, this enabled him to establish a connection with both citizens and the defence people.

With PTI inputs.

Tags

