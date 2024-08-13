National

Rajasthan HC Grants 7-Day Parole To Rape-Convict Godman Asaram Bapu On Medical Grounds

Earlier in March, the Supreme Court decided not to get involved in Asaram Bapu's appeal against the Rajasthan High Court's decision to deny his request to suspend his sentence for medical reasons.

asaram bapu
Guilty Of Rape Of Minor, Self-Styled Godman Asaram Sentenced To Life In Jail
info_icon

Self-styled godman Asaram Bapu, 85 is currently serving a life sentence for rape and he has been granted a seven-day parole by the Rajasthan High Court for medical treatment.

He will travel to Maharashtra for this treatment under police supervision.

Asaram Bapu - Wikipedia
Asaram Bapu: A Godman’s Rise And Fall From Grace

BY Vineetha Mokkil

The High Court had previously turned down his requests for parole twice, fearing possible law and order problems if he was released.

Earlier this year, in February, Asaram Bapu was taken to AIIMS Jodhpur after suffering severe chest pain.

In his petition, Asaram Bapu, through his lawyers, said his health was in serious condition and getting worse with time.

He mentioned that he has already been in prison for 11 years and has had several heart attacks. His lawyers also included a coronary angiography report from January 14, which showed that his arteries were blocked by up to 99%.

Earlier in March, the Supreme Court decided not to get involved in Asaram Bapu's appeal against the Rajasthan High Court's decision to deny his request to suspend his sentence for medical reasons.

However, the Supreme Court said he could still ask the High Court for permission to receive medical treatment.

Supreme Court To Hear Asaram's Bail Plea In Gujarat Rape Case Today - null
Supreme Court Rejects Asaram's Plea For Sentence Suspension On Medical Grounds

BY Outlook Web Desk

Asaram Bapu Convicted Of Rape

A trial court in Gujarat last year convicted Asaram Bapu for raping a woman disciple multiple times at his Surat ashram in 2013.

Asaram Bapu was also convicted by a POCSO court in Jodhpur and sentenced to life imprisonment for raping a teenage girl at his ashram. He is currently serving his life sentence at Central Jail in Jodhpur.

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. James Anderson Eyes Competitive Return To White-Ball Cricket Post Retirement
  2. Buchi Babu Invitational Tournament: Shreyas Iyer To Play Solitary Game For Mumbai
  3. BGT: Ponting Predicts 3-1 Series Win To Pat Cummins' AUS Against Rohit Sharma's IND
  4. Rohit Sharma Was A Fantastic Leader, Privileged To Work With Him, Says Rahul Dravid
  5. West Indies Vs South Africa, 2nd Test Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch WI Vs SA Match
Football News
  1. EPL Transfers: Aaron Wan-Bissaka Completes West Ham United Switch From Manchester United
  2. MLS Transfers: Dean Smith Wanted Jamie Vardy Reunion At Charlotte FC
  3. West Ham United: Max Kilman Eyeing England Recognition Following Hammers Switch
  4. English Premier League 2024/25: Manchester City Still Favourites For The PL Title, Claims Kyle Walker
  5. Real Madrid Vs Atalanta, UEFA Super Cup 2024 Final Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch Kylian Mbappe In Action On TV And Online
Tennis News
  1. Alexei Popyrin's First Canadian Open Title 'Means The World' After Sacrifices
  2. Jessica Pegula Celebrates 'Special' Win In Front Of Family At Canadian Open
  3. Jessica Pegula Fends Off Amanda Anisimova To Defend Canadian Open Crown
  4. Canadian Open 2024: Alexei Popyrin Downs Andrey Rublev To Clinch ATP 1000 Title - Data Debrief
  5. National Bank Open: Jessica Pegula Beats Amanda Anisimova To Claim Second Straight Title
Hockey News
  1. Hockey India Junior Academy Championship: Odisha Naval Tata Clinches Women's Title
  2. Amit Rohidas Opens Up About Red-Card Heartbreak And Team Spirit Which Lead India To Bronze Medal
  3. Family, Fans Accord Warm Welcome To Indian Hockey Players At Amritsar Airport
  4. Who Are The Paris Olympic Games 2024 Field Hockey Medallists - In Pics
  5. Paris Games: Neeraj Chopra Celebrates Silver Medal Win - In Pics

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Delhi GST Heist Uncovered: Tax Officer, 3 Lawyers Among Accused Arrested In Rs 54 Crore Fraud
  2. Delhi Court Extends Judicial Custody Of Kejriwal, Kavitha Till September 2 In Excise Policy Case
  3. Kolkata Doctor Rape Case LIVE: Cal HC Orders To Transfer Case To CBI; Autopsy Reveals Victim Was 'Tortured'
  4. Lanka Dahan And From Earth To Earth In Mithila Painting: Bihar Museum Exhibition | Vaidehi Sita
  5. Mumbai: Man Dies As Minor Boy Brutally Attacks Him With Sword; Case Filed Against 5
Entertainment News
  1. 'KBC 16': Here's The 'Mahabharat' Question That Made The First Contestant Lose Rs 25 Lakh On Amitabh Bachchan Show
  2. 'Angry Young Men' Trailer: Discover The Story Of 'Bold, Daring, And Revolutionary' Salim-Javed
  3. 'Thangalaan' And 'Kanguva' Release In Trouble: Madras HC Orders Studio Green To Pay Rs 1 Crore For Each Film; Here's Why
  4. 'Kottukkali' Trailer Review: Anna Ben Is Possessed By A Spirit In This Soori Starrer
  5. Netizens React With Joy As AbRam Khan Lends His Voice To 'Mufasa: The Lion King' Hindi Version
US News
  1. Elon Musk’s SpaceX Accused Of Polluting Texas Waters. What This Means For Future Space Missions
  2. US Elections 2024: Polls Show Strong Lead For Kamala Harris Over Donald Trump In Race To The White House
  3. 'More Oceanfront Property...': See What Trump Said About Climate Change During His Chat with Musk
  4. Why Gen X And Millennials Are More Prone To Cancer Than Ever Before
  5. US Elections: Iran Allegedly Hacks Trump Campaign; FBI Investigates Matter
World News
  1. Israel-Hamas War: Iran Rejects European Leaders' Call To Refrain From Retaliatory Attacks
  2. Elon Musk’s SpaceX Accused Of Polluting Texas Waters. What This Means For Future Space Missions
  3. US Elections 2024: Polls Show Strong Lead For Kamala Harris Over Donald Trump In Race To The White House
  4. Bangladesh Violence: Murder Case Filed Against Former PM Sheikh Hasina
  5. Bangladesh After Hasina: Political Shifts, Yunus’ Leadership, And The Surge In Attacks On Minorities
Latest Stories
  1. 2024 MTV VMAs: Sabrina Carpenter, Chappell Roan, Camila Cabello Set To Deliver Electrifying Performances
  2. Kolkata Doctor Rape Case LIVE: Cal HC Orders To Transfer Case To CBI; Autopsy Reveals Victim Was 'Tortured'
  3. How Much Does Mbappe Earn? Real Madrid Star's Salary Compared To Rohit, Kohli's IPL Contracts
  4. Today's Horoscope For August 13, 2024: Explore Astrological Insights For All Zodiac Signs
  5. Kriti Sanon Reveals What She Wants In A Partner Amid Dating Rumours With Kabir Bahia
  6. Uber Driver Kicks Out Passengers Over Comments About Delhi, Calls Them Pakistani; Video Goes Viral
  7. Weather News | Aug 13 Highlights: 3 Women, Including Tourist, Swept Away In Uttarakhand Rivers; Rain Likely In Delhi
  8. 'Khel Khel Mein': Akshay Kumar Reveals Why He Is Not Scared Of Wife Twinkle Khanna Going Through His Phone