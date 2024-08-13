Rajasthan HC Grants 7-Day Parole To Rape-Convict Godman Asaram Bapu On Medical Grounds

Self-styled godman Asaram Bapu, 85 is currently serving a life sentence for rape and he has been granted a seven-day parole by the Rajasthan High Court for medical treatment.
He will travel to Maharashtra for this treatment under police supervision.
The High Court had previously turned down his requests for parole twice, fearing possible law and order problems if he was released.
Earlier this year, in February, Asaram Bapu was taken to AIIMS Jodhpur after suffering severe chest pain.
In his petition, Asaram Bapu, through his lawyers, said his health was in serious condition and getting worse with time.
He mentioned that he has already been in prison for 11 years and has had several heart attacks. His lawyers also included a coronary angiography report from January 14, which showed that his arteries were blocked by up to 99%.
Earlier in March, the Supreme Court decided not to get involved in Asaram Bapu's appeal against the Rajasthan High Court's decision to deny his request to suspend his sentence for medical reasons.
However, the Supreme Court said he could still ask the High Court for permission to receive medical treatment.
Asaram Bapu Convicted Of Rape
A trial court in Gujarat last year convicted Asaram Bapu for raping a woman disciple multiple times at his Surat ashram in 2013.
Asaram Bapu was also convicted by a POCSO court in Jodhpur and sentenced to life imprisonment for raping a teenage girl at his ashram. He is currently serving his life sentence at Central Jail in Jodhpur.