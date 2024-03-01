Supreme Court Rejects Asaram's Plea For Sentence Suspension On Medical Grounds

The judges told Asaram to fill out a form and send it to the Rajasthan High Court if he wants treatment at Madhavbaug Heart Hospital. They promised to look into it as per the rules.

Justice Khanna also pointed out that Asaram seems to be intentionally trying to delay his appeal hearing in the high court about his conviction and sentence in the case.

The Supreme Court ordered the high court to hear Asaram's appeal as soon as possible after his lawyer, Rohatgi, mentioned that he has had many heart attacks, suffers from anaemia with bleeding in the stomach, and has other health issues because of his age.