Friday, Sep 09, 2022
Outlook.com
×
Outlook.com
×
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home National

Rajasthan CM Gehlot To Launch 100 Days' Employment Scheme For Needy Families In Urban Areas

Local MLAs will also be present on the occasion. The state-level programme will be held near a tunnel on Agra Road, an official said. Ministers in-charge of districts will launch the scheme in their respective districts.

Rajasthan CM Gehlot To Launch 100 Days' Employment Scheme For Needy Families In Urban Areas
Rajasthan CM Gehlot To Launch 100 Days' Employment Scheme For Needy Families In Urban Areas PTI

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 09 Sep 2022 10:35 am

The Rajasthan government is going to launch on Friday its ambitious scheme to provide 100 days of employment to needy families in urban areas on the lines of the MGNREGA.

Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot is scheduled launch the "Indira Gandhi Urban Employment Scheme" in the presence of Urban Development and Housing Minister Shanti Dhariwal, Food and Civil Supplies Minister Pratap Singh Khachariyawas, PHED Minister Mahesh Joshi, Agriculture Minister Lal Chand Kataria and Jaipur Heritage Municipal Corporation Mayor Munesh Gurjar.

Local MLAs will also be present on the occasion. The state-level programme will be held near a tunnel on Agra Road, an official said. Ministers in-charge of districts will launch the scheme in their respective districts.

More than 2.25 lakh families have already registered for the scheme announced by the chief minister in the state budget this year.

Projects on environment protection, water conservation, heritage conservation, maintenance of gardens, removal of encroachment, illegal sign boards, hoardings and banners, and sanitation, cleanliness and other such work will be undertaken under the scheme.

People in the age group of 18 to 60 are eligible for the scheme. Interested families will get 100 days of employment.

At least 50 people will be given employment in each ward of urban local bodies. Janaadhar card or its registration slip is required for registration under the scheme. Registration can be done at e-Mitra centers.

The state government has allocated a budget of Rs 800 crore for this. The work permitted in the scheme will be approved and executed through the committees at the state, district or local body level.

Related stories

Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot Warns Of Civil War If ‘Hatred’ Is Allowed To Spread In Country

Hate Has Spread In Name Of Caste, Religion; If Unchecked, Country Can Go Towards Civil War: Gehlot

Rajasthan: BJP Corners Ashok Gehlot Over NCRB Data Showing Rajasthan Topping Crimes Against Women

The local bodies doing good work under the scheme will be rewarded by the state government.

-With PTI Input

Tags

National Rajasthan CM Employment Scheme Politics MGNREGA Public Welfare Ashok Gehlot Rajasthan
NEXT MATCH
PAK
VS
SL
00
DAYS
00
HOURS
00
MINUTES
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Live Streaming Of Barcelona Vs Viktoria Plzen: Where To Watch UEFA Champions League 2022-23 Football Live

Live Streaming Of Barcelona Vs Viktoria Plzen: Where To Watch UEFA Champions League 2022-23 Football Live

'Brahmastra': Why Is Mouni Roy The Antagonist That Bollywood Has Been Waiting For

'Brahmastra': Why Is Mouni Roy The Antagonist That Bollywood Has Been Waiting For