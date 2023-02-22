Wednesday, Feb 22, 2023
Rajasthan CM Gehlot Accuses Union Minister Shekhawat Of Involvement In Sanjivani Credit Society Scam

Gehlot said that Shekhawat is trying to mislead the public in the case even though the Special Operations Group (SOG) has showed his involvement in the matter, just like other arrested accused. 

Rajasthan CM Ashsok Gehlot
Ashsok Gehlot accused Gajendra Singh Shekhawat of being involved in the Sanjivani Credit Society scam PTI

Updated: 22 Feb 2023 7:42 am

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Tuesday accused Union Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat of being involved in the alleged Sanjivani Credit Cooperative Society scam, saying police investigation has proven his involvement. 

His comments come a day after Shekhawat accused Gehlot of indulging in his character assassination due to frustration as he had defeated the Congress leader's son in the last Lok Sabha election.

Gehlot said that Shekhawat is trying to mislead the public in the case even though the Special Operations Group (SOG) has showed his involvement in the matter, just like other arrested accused. 

"He himself knows this very well. They know that Sanjivani Credit Cooperative Society has looted the lifetime deposits of more than one lakh victims, amounting to more than Rs 900 crore. 

"In this case, the rights to attach the property are with the Enforcement Directorate (ED) and not with the SOG," Gehlot said in a tweet. 

Gehlot said the SOG has urged the ED five times in the last two years to attach properties related to Sanjivani Credit Cooperative Society.

National Rajasthan CM Gehlot Union Minister Shekhawat Sanjivani Credit Society Scam Congress Lok Sabha
